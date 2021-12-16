MRT-6 extension up to Kamalapur raises project cost to Tk33,472cr

Infrastructure

Saifuddin Saif
16 December, 2021, 12:10 pm
Last modified: 16 December, 2021, 12:12 pm

Related News

MRT-6 extension up to Kamalapur raises project cost to Tk33,472cr

Metrorail’s Motijheel-Kamalapur extended route will go into commercial operation in December 2025

Saifuddin Saif
16 December, 2021, 12:10 pm
Last modified: 16 December, 2021, 12:12 pm
MRT-6 extension up to Kamalapur raises project cost to Tk33,472cr

The mass rapid transit-6 or MRT-6 extension from Motijheel to Kamalapur has driven up the metrorail project cost by Tk9,992 crore to Tk33,472 crore, according to the authorities.

The additional amount for the construction of the 1.16km patch will be spent on land acquisition, relocation and infrastructure, according to MRT-6 Project Implementation Committee (PIC) meeting minutes.

Although the initial plan of the metrorail project was to connect Uttara with Motijheel, roughly a 20km stretch, the prime minister later ordered its extension up to Kamalapur.

The original project was approved in 2012 at a cost of Tk21,985 crore. That same year, the amount was revised to Tk23,490 crore owing to cost hikes related to land acquisition and training.

With the new Motijheel-Kamalapur stretch, now the project faces a second revision as the development partner Japan International Cooperation Agency (Jica) will lend Tk19,675 crore for the project.

Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited (DMTCL), the implementing agency of MRT-6, proposed the cost hike at the meeting of the project implementation committee on 1 December. The company's Managing Director MAN Siddique presided over the inter-ministerial meeting.

"The project cost escalation is due to extending the metrorail up to Kamalapur. The additional amount will be spent on land acquisition, infrastructure, land acquisition for the depot, consultancy fees, power for running the train, construction of station plaza, passenger elevator and footpath," noted the PIC meeting minutes.

The meeting also decided to verify the costs for different phases of the ongoing construction before formulating the second revised development project proposal.

With the verified costs, the revised proposal will be sent to the Road Transport and Highways Division, and then to the Planning Commission for the final go-ahead.

MAN Siddique said the cost for the initial route Uttara-Motijheel will not increase. Only an extra amount is being added to the project for the Motijheel-Kamalapur extension.

The PIC meeting decided that metrorail passengers will get state-run Bangladesh Road Transport Corporation (BRTC) buses from each rail station.

Commuters will be able to take BRTC buses from and to the stations.

A memorandum of understanding will also be signed with the BRTC in this regard, said DMTCL officials.

Metrorail to go to Motijheel in Dec 2023

DMTCL officials said seven sets of metrorail coaches have already arrived in the country, and the performance test between Uttara and Agargaon 11.73km stretch was completed successfully on 12 December. Commercial operations on the partial route are likely to be opened by December 2022.

The construction of the concourse roof, platform roof and steel roof structure of nine metrorail stations from Uttara to Agargaon has been completed. Roof sheeting of Uttara north, Uttara south, Pallabi, Mirpur-11, Mirpur-10 and Agargaon stations has been completed.

Overall work on this part of the project logged 89.88% progress as of November this year.

Metrorail commercial operations from Uttara to Motijheel are expected to begin in December 2023. The construction of the 8.11km Agargaon-Motijheel route has registered 72% progress. According to the plan, metrorail commercial operations on the 1.16km Motijheel-Kamalapur extension will begin in December 2025.

 

MRT Line-6 / Kamalapur Railway Station

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

At least 697 workers have died in 453 non-RMG factory disasters in the last 10 years. Photo: Reuters

Factory fire kills again. This is why there is no stop in sight

12h | Panorama
Touhid Parvez Biplob in his farm. Photo: Courtesy 

Want to start a new career in farming? Here is how to begin

12m | Pursuit
A sign of progress and social reform in Saudi Arabia - women are now allowed to drive, travel without male guardians and vote. Photo: Bloomberg

Saudi Arabia: Where social reforms are picking up pace

23h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Restaurants vs food delivery companies: A face-off over commissions

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Marvel of Tomorrow Influencers Award 2021

Marvel of Tomorrow Influencers Award 2021

16h | Videos
Bangladesh Bank to lend $200m to Maldives

Bangladesh Bank to lend $200m to Maldives

18h | Videos
Munzereen Shahid - Her Victory Stories

Munzereen Shahid - Her Victory Stories

18h | Videos
Sonia Bashir Kabir - Her Victory Stories

Sonia Bashir Kabir - Her Victory Stories

18h | Videos

Most Read

1
Abrar Fahad. Photo: Collected.
Court

Abrar Fahad murder: 20 Buet students sentenced to death, 5 jailed for life

2
McDonald’s sells a certain style of production and management, a certain theory of economic operations and a lifestyle for its consumers. Photo: Bloomberg
Panorama

Why is there no McDonald’s in Bangladesh?

3
Former state minister for information and broadcasting Murad Hasan. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Murad Hasan denied entry to Canada, sent back to Dubai

4
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

The troubles of travelling with Bangladeshi passport 

5
Bangladesh enters 5G era today
Telecom

Bangladesh enters 5G era today

6
Eight more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak
Bangladesh

Eight more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak