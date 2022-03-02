CDA keen to build another tunnel under Karnaphuli

Infrastructure

TBS Report
02 March, 2022, 03:50 pm
Last modified: 02 March, 2022, 07:16 pm

Related News

CDA keen to build another tunnel under Karnaphuli

A Chinese company is doing a feasibility study for the second tunnel construction, CDA chief engineer says

TBS Report
02 March, 2022, 03:50 pm
Last modified: 02 March, 2022, 07:16 pm
Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

The Chattogram Development Authority (CDA) wants to build another tunnel under the River Karnaphuli.

A Chinese company has started a feasibility study in this regard, Kazi Hassan Shams, chief engineer of the CDA, told The Business Standard on Wednesday.

"During the final feasibility study for the construction of the Bangabandhu Tunnel, three sites of the River Karnaphuli were surveyed. The survey on the river was divided into three sections: Alignment-A, Alignment-B, and Alignment-C, stretching from the Karnaphuli Bridge to the Naval Academy.

"The under-construction Bangabandhu tunnel is located in Alignment-C. As such, another tunnel could be built in Alignment-B.

Shams said alongside the second tunnel, Chinese companies have also proposed building a smart city and metro rail in Chattogram.

"The final proposal will be sent to the higher authority of the government this year," the engineer added.

On 7 January, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina announced in Parliament that the Bangabandhu Tunnel would be opened to traffic in October this year.

After completing the construction of two tubes, a road inside the tunnel, pitch casting, viaduct, approach road, the inclusion of utility services and crossing passage are in progress.

On 24 February, 2019, the PM inaugurated the boring work of the Bangabandhu Tunnel.

Earlier in 2014, Bangladesh and China had signed a memorandum of understanding for the implementation of the project.

After the construction of a 3.4 kilometre long four-lane tunnel, the construction work of a 5.35km connecting road at both the Patenga and Anwara ends of the tunnel and also a 727-metre overbridge at Anwara end are underway.

The Chinese government has selected the China Communication and Construction Company (CCCCC) Limited, a Chinese company, for the construction of the tunnel.

The Bangladesh government is giving Tk4,461.23 crore for the project worth Tk10,374.42 crore. Exim Bank of China is providing the remaining Tk5,913.19 crore.

Top News

Karnaphuli Tunnel / Chittagong / Karnaphuli river

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The government needs to continue subsidising both agriculture and non-agriculture sectors to keep inflation under control Photo: Mumit M

‘The govt should have one-third of supply in own stock to ensure food security’

7h | Interviews
Black-headed bulbul. Moments captured through viewfinder are priceless. Photo Muntasir Akash

Mastering the art of conservation photography

8h | Earth
Nasir Uddin. Sketch: TBS

Goodbye Nasir bhai, you never got to tell me about the Japanese market

9h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

How to reduce the carbon footprint of your home

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Western propaganda on the Ukraine issue

Western propaganda on the Ukraine issue

8m | Videos
FIFA aiming for a semi-automated VAR offside

FIFA aiming for a semi-automated VAR offside

1h | Videos
Russian forces advance on multiple cities in Ukraine

Russian forces advance on multiple cities in Ukraine

3h | Videos
IPCC report warns of 'irreversible' impacts of global warming

IPCC report warns of 'irreversible' impacts of global warming

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharov
World+Biz

Finland or Sweden joining Nato would spark Russian response: Russia warns

2
Tk60k per month – PM to announce universal pension plan Saturday
Economy

Tk60k per month – PM to announce universal pension plan Saturday

3
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy speaks during the annual Munich Security Conference, in Munich, Germany February 19, 2022. Photo :Reuters
World+Biz

Ukraine 'left alone' to fight Russia: President Zelenskyy

4
THREE: A Truly Enviable Address
Corporates

THREE: A Truly Enviable Address

5
SWIFT off? Not so easy
Analysis

SWIFT off? Not so easy

6
Indian Minister of External Affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar (L) and Minister of Foreign Affairs Bangladesh AK Abdul Momen. Illustration: TBS
Panorama

The back-and-forth between AK Abdul Momen and Subrahmanyam Jaishankar