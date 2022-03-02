CDA keen to build another tunnel under Karnaphuli

The Chattogram Development Authority (CDA) wants to build another tunnel under the River Karnaphuli.

A Chinese company has started a feasibility study in this regard, Kazi Hassan Shams, chief engineer of the CDA, told The Business Standard on Wednesday.

"During the final feasibility study for the construction of the Bangabandhu Tunnel, three sites of the River Karnaphuli were surveyed. The survey on the river was divided into three sections: Alignment-A, Alignment-B, and Alignment-C, stretching from the Karnaphuli Bridge to the Naval Academy.

"The under-construction Bangabandhu tunnel is located in Alignment-C. As such, another tunnel could be built in Alignment-B.

Shams said alongside the second tunnel, Chinese companies have also proposed building a smart city and metro rail in Chattogram.

"The final proposal will be sent to the higher authority of the government this year," the engineer added.

On 7 January, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina announced in Parliament that the Bangabandhu Tunnel would be opened to traffic in October this year.

After completing the construction of two tubes, a road inside the tunnel, pitch casting, viaduct, approach road, the inclusion of utility services and crossing passage are in progress.

On 24 February, 2019, the PM inaugurated the boring work of the Bangabandhu Tunnel.

Earlier in 2014, Bangladesh and China had signed a memorandum of understanding for the implementation of the project.

After the construction of a 3.4 kilometre long four-lane tunnel, the construction work of a 5.35km connecting road at both the Patenga and Anwara ends of the tunnel and also a 727-metre overbridge at Anwara end are underway.

The Chinese government has selected the China Communication and Construction Company (CCCCC) Limited, a Chinese company, for the construction of the tunnel.

The Bangladesh government is giving Tk4,461.23 crore for the project worth Tk10,374.42 crore. Exim Bank of China is providing the remaining Tk5,913.19 crore.