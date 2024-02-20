Another accident in Bangabandhu tunnel injures two, damages decorative boards

The damaged decorative panels of the tunnel after the accident. Photo: TBS

The driver and helper of a speeding truck were injured as it collided head-on with the wall of the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman tunnel under the Karnaphuli River in Chattogram.

The collision also resulted in damage to the decorative boards of the tunnel.

This is the eighth accident in and around the tunnel in the last three and a half months since its inauguration.

The accident occurred around 7pm on Monday (19 February) when the truck, en route from Chattogram city to Anwara, lost control inside the tunnel.

"The truck lost control over the wheels, leading to the collision with the tunnel's structure. Security personnel promptly intervened and seized the truck following the accident," said Tanveer Rifa, assistant engineer (Toll-Traffic) of the Bangabandhu Tunnel project.

Eyewitnesses reported that the impact also resulted in severe damage to the front portion of the truck, leaving the driver and helper with serious injuries.

The injured individuals were swiftly transported to the Chittagong Medical College Hospital for treatment. However, the identity of the two injured could not be known immediately.

On 11 February, a similar incident occurred when a private car overturned and collided with the tunnel's interior, subsequently struck by three other vehicles.

The earlier incident resulted in damage to the tunnel's decoration board and vehicles involved. At least five passengers of the vehicle sustained injuries in the incident.