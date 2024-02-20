Another accident in Bangabandhu tunnel injures two, damages decorative boards

Bangladesh

TBS Report
20 February, 2024, 11:40 am
Last modified: 20 February, 2024, 11:42 am

Related News

Another accident in Bangabandhu tunnel injures two, damages decorative boards

This is the eighth accident in and around the tunnel in the last three and a half months since its inauguration

TBS Report
20 February, 2024, 11:40 am
Last modified: 20 February, 2024, 11:42 am
The damaged decorative panels of the tunnel after the accident. Photo: TBS
The damaged decorative panels of the tunnel after the accident. Photo: TBS

The driver and helper of a speeding truck were injured as it collided head-on with the wall of the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman tunnel under the Karnaphuli River in Chattogram.

The collision also resulted in damage to the decorative boards of the tunnel.

This is the eighth accident in and around the tunnel in the last three and a half months since its inauguration.  

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The accident occurred around 7pm on Monday (19 February) when the truck, en route from Chattogram city to Anwara, lost control inside the tunnel.

"The truck lost control over the wheels, leading to the collision with the tunnel's structure. Security personnel promptly intervened and seized the truck following the accident," said Tanveer Rifa, assistant engineer (Toll-Traffic) of the Bangabandhu Tunnel project.

Eyewitnesses reported that the impact also resulted in severe damage to the front portion of the truck, leaving the driver and helper with serious injuries.

The injured individuals were swiftly transported to the Chittagong Medical College Hospital for treatment. However, the identity of the two injured could not be known immediately.

On 11 February, a similar incident occurred when a private car overturned and collided with the tunnel's interior, subsequently struck by three other vehicles. 

The earlier incident resulted in damage to the tunnel's decoration board and vehicles involved. At least five passengers of the vehicle sustained injuries in the incident.

Top News

Accident in Bangabandhu Tunnel / Karnaphuli Tunnel / Chattogram / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Top 4 budget home Wifi router

1d | Brands
Photo: Courtesy

AC quilts by Paakhi: Utmost comfort in milder weather

1d | Brands
With dihedral butterfly doors and aggressive curves, the i8 still looks more futuristic than any modern BMW in Dhaka’s roads today. Photo: Arfin Kazi

BMW i8: How a ‘Future Car’ stood the test of time

2d | Wheels
According to reports, although several companies in the country manufacture tyres, about 90% of the annual market demand for more than 25 lakh tyres is met by imports. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Bangladesh is now making cars. What about car tyres?

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Cultivating dragons by turning on the lights

Cultivating dragons by turning on the lights

55m | Videos
OpenAI's 'Sora' will create perfect video from text

OpenAI's 'Sora' will create perfect video from text

1h | Videos
Expatriates demand establishment of Bangla literature center in Kuwait

Expatriates demand establishment of Bangla literature center in Kuwait

14h | Videos
Barca to make its own jersey brand; Potential producer Bangladesh

Barca to make its own jersey brand; Potential producer Bangladesh

15h | Videos