Indian visa operation to resume from 11 August

Bangladesh

TBS Report
10 August, 2021, 01:35 pm
Last modified: 10 August, 2021, 01:41 pm

Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

The High Commission of India in Bangladesh has announced that the Indian visa application centres will resume their operation on 11 August.

The decision was taken in view of the soon-to-expire countrywide strict lockdown.

According to the high commission, applicants will not require taking any appointment or permission to apply for a visa at IVAC.

All applications except for tourist visas are being accepted, it said.

Earlier, Indian visa operation centres across Bangladesh were suspended during the second phase of the countrywide lockdown that came into effect on 14 April.

Later, the country extended its travel and visa restrictions due to the Covid-19 pandemic until July 31.

