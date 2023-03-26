Independence Day: President, PM pay homage to martyrs as nation celebrates

The nation celebrates the 53rd Independence and National Day today in a befitting manner.

President M Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina paid rich tributes to the Liberation War martyrs by placing wreaths at the National Memorial here on the outskirts of the capital early this morning, marking the 53rd Independence and National Day.

The president first placed the wreath at the altar of the memorial followed by the prime minister.

Photo: BSS

After laying the wreaths, the president and the premier stood in solemn silence for some time as a mark of profound respect for the memories of the martyrs of the Great War of Liberation in 1971.

A smartly turned-out contingent drawn from Bangladesh Army, Navy and Air Force presented a state salute at that time while the bugles played the last post.

The premier also released a commemorative postage stamp of Tk10, the opening day cover of Tk10 and a data card of Tk5 at a ceremony at her official residence Ganobhaban.

She also unveiled a book, titled "Mujib's Bangladesh", published by the Civil Aviation and Tourism Ministry in the presence of Post and Telecommunication Minister Mustafa Jabbar and state minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism M Mahbub Ali and others.

President Md Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will give separate messages on the occasion.

The day's programmes will begin by heralding gun salutes early in the morning as a mark of profound respect for the heroic struggle of this nation, which suffered a protracted subjugation under foreign rules from time to time till achieving their coveted Independence in 1971.

The national flag will be hoisted atop all government, semi-government, autonomous and private buildings with the rises of the sun while all streets and important city intersections will be decorated with national and multi-coloured miniature flags and festoons.

Bands of different forces will play music at different important points in Dhaka. Important buildings and establishments as well as city streets and islands will be illuminated.

People from all walks of life, including families of Bir Shreshthas, war wounded freedom fighters, members of the diplomatic corps, leaders of different political parties, social, cultural and professional bodies, will also, lay wreaths at the national memorial in the morning of the day.

On the occasion, President M Abdul Hamid and his wife Rashida Khanam will host a reception at the Bangabhaban today.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will join the reception on the lawn of the Bangabhaban at about 5pm.

National dailies will bring out special supplements while Bangladesh Betar, Bangladesh Television, private radio stations and television channels will air month-long special programmes on the Liberation War and highlighting the significance of the day.

Liberation War-based documentaries and movies will be screened at the cinema halls across the country.

Special prayers will be offered at all mosques, temples, churches and other places of worship across the country seeking divine blessings for the eternal peace of the departed souls of Father of the Nation, four national leaders, martyrs of the War of Liberation and all other patriotic sons of the soil.

Improved meals will be served to the inmates of hospitals, jails, old homes and orphanage centres to mark the day. The country's all children's parks and museums will remain open to all.

Ships of the Bangladesh Navy and Coast Guard will be kept open for the public at Chittagong, Khulna, Mongla and Payra ports and Dhaka's Sadarghat, Narayanganj's Pagla, Barisal and Chandpur BIWTA dockside from 9am to 2pm on the day.