PM releases postage stamp on Independence Day

Bangladesh

BSS
26 March, 2023, 12:40 pm
Last modified: 26 March, 2023, 12:42 pm

PM releases postage stamp on Independence Day

BSS
26 March, 2023, 12:40 pm
Last modified: 26 March, 2023, 12:42 pm
Photo: BSS
Photo: BSS

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today (26 March) released a commemorative postage stamp marking the Independence and National Day.

She unveiled the commemorative postage stamp of Tk10, the opening day cover of Tk10 and the data card of Tk5 at a ceremony held at her official Ganabhaban residence.

A special canceller was used on the occasion, PM's Deputy Press Secretary KM Shakhawat Moon told BSS.

The premier later unveiled the cover of a book titled "Mujib's Bangladesh" published by the Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism.

Posts and Telecommunications Minister Mustafa Jabbar and state minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism Ministry M Mahbub Ali, among others, were present.

Independence Day 2023 / Sheikh Hasina / postage stamp

Photo: Pexels

