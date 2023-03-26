PM releases postage stamp on Independence Day

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today (26 March) released a commemorative postage stamp marking the Independence and National Day.

She unveiled the commemorative postage stamp of Tk10, the opening day cover of Tk10 and the data card of Tk5 at a ceremony held at her official Ganabhaban residence.

A special canceller was used on the occasion, PM's Deputy Press Secretary KM Shakhawat Moon told BSS.

The premier later unveiled the cover of a book titled "Mujib's Bangladesh" published by the Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism.

Posts and Telecommunications Minister Mustafa Jabbar and state minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism Ministry M Mahbub Ali, among others, were present.