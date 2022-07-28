HRSS condemns child's death in polls violence

Human Rights Support Society (HRSS) has condemned the death of a toddler who was killed in police firing during Thakurgaon UP polls result announcement.

The child, Asha, was killed in police firing while controlling the chaotic situation centring Union Parishad elections in Thakurgaon.

The accident took place at Bhangbari centre-3 of Bachor Union of Ranisankail Upazila on Wednesday (27 July).

After announcement of UP polls result, the situation went out of control when followers of two candidates engaged in a fight.

As a result, the police were forced to fire, resulting in the accident.

HRSS has expressed deep concern over such misconduct by law enforcement agencies and called for prompt action against individuals and groups involved in the incident. It also demanded a fair and acceptable investigation of the tragic incident.

In recent years, local government elections have been very violent, reads the statement issued by HRSS.

According to the data collected by the organisation, 154 people were killed in election related violence in 2021.

In the first six months of this year, 47 people were killed and about a thousand people were injured.

Four people were killed in firing by the law enforcement agencies during polls time violence.

The ruling party, Election Commission and the law enforcement agencies cannot avoid responsibility for the violence and loss of lives.

HRSS appeals to all parties concerned to take appropriate action against electoral violence.