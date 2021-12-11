Pre UP-polls violence: Independent chairman candidate killed in Pabna

An independent chairman candidate was shot dead and 12 people were injured in a clash between supporters of two chairman candidates at Bharara union in Pabna Sadar upazila on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Yasin Ali, 35, son of Mozammel Hossain of Bharara village and cousin of another independent chairman candidate Sultan Mahmud Khan.

According to police and witnesses, a clash ensured between the supporters of Mahmud Khan and Awami League candidate Abu Sayed Khan over pasting posters.

During the clash the rival groups exchanged gunfire, leaving Yasin and 12 others injured, said Masud Alam, additional superintendent of Pabna police.

Yasin succumbed to his injuries on the way to Rajshahi Medical College, he said.

Nine of the injured were admitted to Pabna General Hospital and six of them later shifted to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital.

The additional superintendent of police said police members were deployed at the scene and the situation is currently under control.

He said no complaint has been lodged yet in this regard.