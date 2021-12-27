4th phase UP polls: 3 killed in post-election violence

TBS Report
27 December, 2021, 02:05 pm
Last modified: 27 December, 2021, 02:12 pm

Representational image. Picture: Collected
Representational image. Picture: Collected

At least three people were killed, while dozens got injured, in post-election violence in Thakurgaon, Patuakhali and Sylhet till Monday morning.

The fourth phase of the union parishad elections was held on Sunday amid violence and deaths like the previous three phases.

The deceased were identified as Hamidur Rahman, 65, of Thakurgaon Sadar upazila; Abdul Khaleque, 40, of Patuakhali's Rangabali upazila; and Abdus Salam, 50, of Lakshmipasa union Golapganj upazila of Sylhet.

Earlier, at least seven people were killed in different places across the country in the pre-poll violence.

By far, the country has recorded some 70 casualties - including five people in the first phase of the UP polls, 30 people in the second phase and 33 in the third phase.

Meanwhile, some incidents of stabbing, collision and chasing have been reported in some centres. Also, allegations of vote-stuffing, vote-rigging, irregularities were raised on the day in different areas.

A total of 836 union parishads of 118 upazilas across the country took part in the fourth phase of the election while voting at 15 out of 9,224 centres were suspended as the situation there went out of control.

In Thakurgaon, Hamidur Rahman was killed in police firing at 7pm Sunday while trying to control violence between supporters of two candidates following the announcement of election results at the Dakshin Asannagar Government Primary School in Rajagaon Union.

"After casting ballots, the election results were announced. Some supporters of the defeated candidates blocked the way of election and law enforcement agency officials as they did not agree with the polls result. However, to save the polling materials and officials, police opened fire," said Chitta Ronjon Ray, officer-in-charge at the Ruhea Police Station under Takurgaon district.

In Sylhet, garage mechanic Abdus Salam died during a clash between villagers and police as they tried to disperse the supporters of independent chairman candidate Emran Hossain whose supporters blocked Sylhet-Zakiganj road in Boitikar Bazar over the poll results of two centers in wards 8 and 9 in Fulbari Union at 8pm Sunday.

In Patuakhali, Abdul Khaleque was shot dead during a clash between supporters of two member candidates demanding recount of votes in Charmontaj UP election in Rangabali upazila. The incident took place at Nayarchar Government Primary School in Ward 7 of the union at around 7.30pm.

Besides, former Chhatra League general secretary Golam Rabbani was reportedly attacked at a centre of Ishitpur Union Parishad under Madaripur district. He was visiting the centre.

In Rajshahi, the supporters of Awami League candidate Abul Kalam hacked two Jamaat supporters at Halidagachi High school centre, local people said.

