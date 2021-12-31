113 killed in UP polls violence in 2021: ASK 

Bangladesh

TBS Report 
31 December, 2021, 02:00 pm
Last modified: 31 December, 2021, 02:06 pm

Related News

113 killed in UP polls violence in 2021: ASK 

13 others were killed in 83 incidents of violence in municipal and city corporation elections

TBS Report 
31 December, 2021, 02:00 pm
Last modified: 31 December, 2021, 02:06 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

At least 113 people have been killed in acts of violence centring the Union Parishad (UP) elections across the country this year, said a recent report by Ain o Salish Kendra (ASK).

In addition, 13 more people were killed in clashes centring municipal and city corporation elections. 

ASK unveiled the data at a press conference on human rights situation in Bangladesh held at Sagar Rouni Auditorium of Dhaka Reporters' Unity (DRU) on Friday (31 December) afternoon.

A total of 1,321 women have been victims of rape and gang rape across the country in 2021. The number was 1,627 a year ago. 

According to the ASK report, 113 people died in 627 incidents centring the polls while over 7,000 people were injured. 

Thirteen people have been killed in 83 incidents of violence in municipal and city corporation elections while a total of 158 people died throughout 2021 in political conflicts across the country. 

ASK Senior Coordinator Abu Ahmed Faizul Kabir said 48 women were killed after rape and nine women committed suicide after being raped in 2021.

ASK Assistant Coordinator Anirban Saha jointly read the keynote address at the press conference with Faizul Kabir. 

According to ASK's data protection unit statistics from media reports, in 2021, 128 women were victims of sexual harassment.

A total of eight people including three women and five men were killed while protesting against sexual harassment.

Throughout the year, 640 women have been victims of domestic violence including 372 who have died as a result of the violence. 

On the other hand, 210 women were tortured for dowry in 2021 and 72 of them were killed after being physically abused.

The ASK report stated 80 people were victims of extrajudicial killings in one year. 

Also present at the press conference were ASK Secretary General Md Nur Khan, Executive Director Golam Manowar Kamal and Director Nina Goswami.

Top News

UP polls violence / Ain o Salish Kendra (ASK) / report

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Is the US gradually losing the Middle East to China?

3h | Panorama
A new, highly transmissible Covid-19 variant will most likely appear in the fall. Photo: Reuters

What to expect from the world in 2022

5h | Panorama
The chanachur company has 45 vans that sell the snack across Dhaka and Chattogram. Photo: Saqlain Rizve.

Jamai Bou chanachur: The tale and tribulations of a 30 year old street snack business 

7h | Panorama
It takes around a month to hatch duck eggs following the husk-hurricane method. Many families in Netrokona’s Madan upazila have become solvent by hatching ducklings this way. Photo: TBS

Husk and hurricane lamp: Netrokona man’s unique way of hatching ducklings

7h | Features

More Videos from TBS

Zoo or prison?

Zoo or prison?

3h | Videos
Last moment preparation of international trade fair 2022

Last moment preparation of international trade fair 2022

3h | Videos
The Ashes: A Love Story

The Ashes: A Love Story

3h | Videos
Talented Oishi's hidden treasure

Talented Oishi's hidden treasure

20h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Transport

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan starts pilot run

2
Photo: TBS Sketch
Education

Good academic background doesn’t guarantee professional skills

3
What a recent hiring circular showed about job market
Bangladesh

What a recent hiring circular showed about job market

4
Bangladesh to become 24th largest economy by 2036: Report
Economy

Bangladesh to become 24th largest economy by 2036: Report

5
Photo: Collected
Banking

BB governor instructs banks to standardise freshers’ salaries  

6
Bangladesh Bank logo
Banking

Bank accounts to be inoperable after 6 months of inactivity