113 killed in UP polls violence in 2021: ASK 

At least 113 people have been killed in acts of violence centring the Union Parishad (UP) elections across the country this year, said a recent report by Ain o Salish Kendra (ASK).

In addition, 13 more people were killed in clashes centring municipal and city corporation elections.

ASK unveiled the data at a press conference on human rights situation in Bangladesh held at Sagar Rouni Auditorium of Dhaka Reporters' Unity (DRU) on Friday (31 December) afternoon.

A total of 1,321 women have been victims of rape and gang rape across the country in 2021. The number was 1,627 a year ago.

According to the ASK report, 113 people died in 627 incidents centring the polls while over 7,000 people were injured.

Thirteen people have been killed in 83 incidents of violence in municipal and city corporation elections while a total of 158 people died throughout 2021 in political conflicts across the country.

ASK Senior Coordinator Abu Ahmed Faizul Kabir said 48 women were killed after rape and nine women committed suicide after being raped in 2021.

ASK Assistant Coordinator Anirban Saha jointly read the keynote address at the press conference with Faizul Kabir.

According to ASK's data protection unit statistics from media reports, in 2021, 128 women were victims of sexual harassment.

A total of eight people including three women and five men were killed while protesting against sexual harassment.

Throughout the year, 640 women have been victims of domestic violence including 372 who have died as a result of the violence.

On the other hand, 210 women were tortured for dowry in 2021 and 72 of them were killed after being physically abused.

The ASK report stated 80 people were victims of extrajudicial killings in one year.

Also present at the press conference were ASK Secretary General Md Nur Khan, Executive Director Golam Manowar Kamal and Director Nina Goswami.