UP Polls: 3 shot dead during clash in Thakurgaon

Bangladesh

UNB
29 November, 2021, 01:50 pm
Last modified: 29 November, 2021, 02:04 pm

Representational image. Picture: Collected
Representational image. Picture: Collected

Three people were killed in firing reportedly by members of a law enforcement agency during a clash over elections at Khangaon union in Pirganj upazila of Thakurgaon district on Sunday night and early Monday.

Jahangir Hossain, Superintendent of Police of Thakurgaon, said, "As officials of the local administration were confined to a polling centre, a BGB team went there to rescue them. They had to open fire at one point of time to bring the situation under control. The three might have died in BGB firing. However, we need further investigation to be sure about it."

Jahangir Alam, officer-in-charge of Pirganj Police Station, said one of the three died on the spot while two others succumbed to their wounds at Sadar Hospital.

Two of the injured are undergoing treatment at Rangpur Medical College Hospital and Thakurgaon Adhunik Sadar Hospital.

The deceased were identified as Aditya, 18, Mojaharul Islam, 35, and Hossain, 26.

Police said Nuruzzaman, an independent candidate, and his supporters confined the officials of the administration, including the presiding officer, to Ghidob Primary School when the vote count ended around 8pm.

When Haripur Upazila Nirbahi Officer Mohammad Abdul Karim reached the spot along with a BGB team, the candidate's supporters attacked them and vandalized the vehicle.

After nearly two hours, BGB men opened fire to bring the situation under control, leaving one dead on spot and four others injured, said the OC.

The injured were sent to Thakurgaon Sadar Hospital where two others succumbed to their injuries.

With the death toll in Thakurgaon, at least eight people were killed and over 100 others injured as the 3rd phase of union parishad (UP) elections ended on Sunday afternoon amid sporadic violence and irregularities.

Violence was reported from different parts of the country, including Narsingdi, Brahmanbaria, Lakshmipur, Jashore and Khulna.

The first and second phases of UP elections were marred by violence and irregularities.

At least six people were killed and over 100 others injured in the 2nd phase of the Union Parishad (UP) elections on 11 November.

Violence was reported from different parts of the country, including Narsingdi, Cox's Bazar, Cumilla and Chattogram.

Three people were killed and a number of people were injured in the first phase of union parishad election that concluded with reports of sporadic violence and clashes on 20 September.

 

