Hong Kong and Bangladesh sign DTA

Bangladesh

TBS Report
26 September, 2023, 09:20 am
Last modified: 26 September, 2023, 09:31 am

Related News

Hong Kong and Bangladesh sign DTA

Under this DTA, companies will be considered tax residents of Hong Kong if their primary management or control operations are based in Hong Kong

TBS Report
26 September, 2023, 09:20 am
Last modified: 26 September, 2023, 09:31 am
Bangladesh, Hong Kong. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh, Hong Kong. Photo: TBS

Hong Kong and Bangladesh have signed a comprehensive double taxation arrangement (DTA) that draws heavily from the OECD's 2017 Model Tax Convention on Income and Capital.

Under this DTA, companies will be considered tax residents of Hong Kong if their primary management or control operations are based in Hong Kong. The determination of tax residency also includes the use of a "place of effective management" test as a tie-breaker.

The DTA places limitations on expenses payable by a permanent establishment (PE) in one country to its head office in the other country, specifically in the form of royalties, fees, or commissions. Notably, there is an exemption for purchasing activity. 

Additionally, certain activities, such as using facilities for storage, display, or maintenance of stock, as well as processing goods, purchasing merchandise, collecting information, and other preparatory or auxiliary activities, are listed as exempt from establishing a PE.

When it comes to passive income streams like dividends, interest, royalties, technical services fees, and capital gains, they are typically subject to taxation in the resident jurisdiction. 

However, these income types can also face taxation in the source jurisdiction at reduced withholding rates. 

In Bangladesh, the usual withholding rates on dividends, interest, and royalties will see a reduction from 20% to 10%. Furthermore, the standard 15% capital gains tax on share disposals will be eliminated in most cases.

To prevent double taxation, individuals and businesses can claim foreign tax credits for taxes paid in another jurisdiction. 

Hong Kong residents engaged in international shipping transport within Bangladesh can benefit from a substantial 50% tax reduction on their taxable profits in Bangladesh.

The DTA includes provisions aimed at preventing treaty abuse, particularly through principal purpose test (PPT) provisions. These provisions deny the granting of tax benefits under the DTA if it's determined that obtaining these benefits was one of the main purposes of an arrangement or transaction. However, the PPT will not apply if it can be shown that granting the tax benefits aligns with the intended purpose of the relevant provisions in the agreement.

This DTA is set to take effect in Hong Kong for tax years starting from 1 April 2024, provided that ratification can be successfully completed in 2023.

Economy

double taxation arrangement / Hong Kong - Bangladesh / Tax Exemptions

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

More than 86 lakh Bangladeshis went abroad as migrant workers in the last 14 years, according to BMET (Bureau of Manpower, Employment and Training). Naturally, these workers return to Bangladesh at some point to settle down. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Why migrant workers have a hard time back at home

16h | Panorama
What impact will a forward forex rate have?

What impact will a forward forex rate have?

16h | Panorama
India-Canada clash should be a wakeup call

India-Canada clash should be a wakeup call

1d | Panorama
It is highly unlikely that inflation rate is going to come down soon. PHOTO: TBS

No more central bank loans to the govt: Will it be enough to curb inflation?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Unarmed Armenians do not want to return to Nagorno-Karabakh

Unarmed Armenians do not want to return to Nagorno-Karabakh

1h | TBS World
Is injury the main reason Tamim is excluded from WC Squad?

Is injury the main reason Tamim is excluded from WC Squad?

3h | TBS SPORTS
Mahmudullah received two positive updates in a single evening

Mahmudullah received two positive updates in a single evening

5h | TBS SPORTS
Indians Have 3 Days to Deposit $3 Billion in Soon-to-Be-Withdrawn Banknotes

Indians Have 3 Days to Deposit $3 Billion in Soon-to-Be-Withdrawn Banknotes

6h | TBS Economy