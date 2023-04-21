Holy Eid-ul-Fitr tomorrow

Bangladesh

TBS Report
21 April, 2023, 07:20 pm
Last modified: 21 April, 2023, 07:51 pm

Holy Eid-ul-Fitr tomorrow

Eid-ul-Fitr, the largest religious festival of Muslims, will be celebrated across the country on Saturday with due solemnity and religious fervour.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the Moon Sighting Committee at Baitul Mukarram National Mosque on Friday evening.

The committee made the call after reviewing data from all district administrations, Islamic Foundation head offices, divisional and district offices, the Meteorological Department and space research and remote sensing institutes.

With State Minister for Religious Affairs Faridul Haque Khan in the chair, the meeting was attended by Religion Secretary Kazi Enamul Hasan, Chief Information Officer (Additional Responsibilities) Shahenur Mia, Director General (Additional Secretary) of the Islamic Foundation Mushfiqur Rahman, Additional Secretary of the Ministry of Religious Affairs Munim Hasan, Joint Secretary of the Cabinet Division Chaiful Islam, Joint Secretary of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Nazrul. Islam, Dhaka District ADC Ilias Mehedi, Bangladesh Television Director (Administration and Finance) Zahirul Islam.

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

The largest religious festival of Muslims will be celebrated amid religious fervour and enthusiasm after a month of fasting.

The main jamaat of this Eid-ul-Fitr will be held at the National Eidgah on the High Court premises in Dhaka at 8:30am. Around 35,000 devotees would be able to participate in the congregation.

According to an Islamic Foundation press release issued on Tuesday (18 April), Five Eid jamaats (congregation) will be held at the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque on the day of Eid-ul-Fitr.

The first Eid jamaat will be held at 7am while the next four Jamaats will be held at 8am, 9am, 10am and 10:45am respectively.

Baitul Mukarram National Mosque Senior Pesh Imam Hafez Maulana Mizanur Rahman will conduct the first Eid jamaat. Hafez Mufti Muhibullah Baki Nadvi will conduct the second jamaat while the other three jamaats will be led by Dr Maolana Abu Saleh Patowari, Hafez Maolana Ehsanul Haque and Maolana Muhiuddin Kashem respectively.

DMP issues traffic guidelines for Jatiya Eidgah

Meanwhile, Eid-ul-Fitr was celebrated in some upazilas of Dinajpur, Chandpur and Lalmonirhat districts amid religious fervour in line with Saudi Arabia on Friday.

President M Abdul Hamid will exchange greetings with the cross-section of people at Bangabhaban on the occasion of holy Eid-ul-Fitr.

"The President will say his Eid-ul-Fitr prayers at the National Eidgah in front of the High Court in the capital at 8.30 am. Later, he will also exchange Eid greetings with people of all classes at Bangabhaban from 10am-11.30am," President's press secretary Md Joynal Abedin told BSS.

"The President will also deliver a short speech on the occasion," he added.

Eid-ul Fitr / Shawwal moon

