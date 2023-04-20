First Eid jamaat at 8:30am at National Eidgah

Bangladesh

TBS Report
20 April, 2023, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 20 April, 2023, 04:46 pm

The main jamaat on Eid-ul-Fitr will be held at the National Eidgah at 8:30am. Around 35,000 devotees would be able to participate in the congregation.

Speaking to the press after inspecting the grounds on Thursday, Dhaka South City Corporation Mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh said the National Eidgah was fully prepared to welcome the president, members of the cabinet, diplomats and other people of Dhaka. 

"We hope the president will attend the Eid Jamaat with us here. The members of the cabinet, members of parliament, secretaries and diplomats will also participate. Proper arrangements have been made for all Dhaka residents," he said.

"Compared to the previous year, more healthcare centres have been arranged this time to provide medical support to anyone falling sick due to the ongoing heatwave," said the mayor.

He said the Eidgah ground has been prepared, considering possible rainfall. 

Taposh urged the public to avoid carrying any inflammable items to the Eidgah. 

He highlighted the increasing number of fire incidents occurring in different locations and emphasised the importance of caution. 

He urged everyone to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions.
 

