Muslims in 40 Chandpur villages to celebrate Eid on Friday

Bangladesh

UNB
21 April, 2023, 09:10 am
Last modified: 21 April, 2023, 09:16 am

Residents of 40 villages in Chandpur district will celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr on Friday (21 April) amid much enthusiasm and religious fervour.

The villagers of Hajiganj, Faridganj, Matlab North, Kachua and Sharasti upazilas will celebrate Eid on Friday following Saudi Arabia and its neighbours.

The main congregation of Eid-ul-Fitr will be held at 9am at Peer Mawlana Isahak Saheber Darbar Sharif Jame Mosque in Shadra village of Hajiganj upazila, said Maulana Zakariya Chowdhury of the darbar sharif.

The Eid congregation will be led by him, he said.

Late Maulana Ishaque introduced the practice of Eid celebration in Chandpur in line with the celebration in Saudi Arabia in 1931.

Devotees of these villages began fasting on the same date as the people of Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Arabia announced that the Kingdom will celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr on Friday as the Shawwal moon was sighted on Thursday, reports the Saudi Gazette newspaper.

Meanwhile, the National Moon Sighting Committee in Bangladesh is scheduled to meet on Friday evening to decide the date of Eid.

