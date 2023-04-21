PM Hasina to exchange Eid greetings at Ganobhaban after 3 years

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will exchange greetings with people, including party leaders and workers, as well as judges and foreign diplomats, at her official residence Ganobhaban on Saturday on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

This programme could not be held in 2020, 2021 and 2022 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Hasina, also the Awami League chief, will first exchange Eid greetings with the partymen, poets, litterateurs, writers, journalists, teachers and intellectuals from 10am to 11am, PM's Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim said on Friday.

Later, she will exchange greetings with judges, cabinet secretary, chiefs of three services of Bangladesh Army, foreign diplomats, senior secretaries, secretaries and other civil and military officials with rank equivalent to secretaries from 11am, he said.

Eid-ul-Fitr, the largest religious festival of Muslims, will be celebrated in Bangladesh on Saturday.