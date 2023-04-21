Four-tier security at National Eidgah: DMP Commissioner

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner Khandker Golam Faruq today said a four-tier foolproof security measures will be ensured for the country's main Eid Jamaat (congregation) at the National Eidgah on the occasion of the holy Eid-ul-Fitr.



He also said the devotees will not be allowed to carry anything except Jay Namaz.



The DMP commissioner told reporters after visiting the security measures at the National Eidgah at 10am.



Golam Faruq said a big number of Eid congregations will be held in Dhaka and one of the largest congregations will take place at the National Eidgah.



President as well as country's noted personalities, including chief justice, cabinet members, judges of the Supreme Court, lawmakers, senior political leaders and high civil and military officials will say their prayers at the National Eidgah Maidan, he mentioned.



He said as many as 35,000 devotees can offer Eid prayers at the National Eidgah.



About security measures, the commissioner said bomb-disposal unit of the DMP, CTTC's dog conducted sweeping at the National Eidgah premises.



He said plainclothes police members will also remain deployed while the entire areas will be kept under CCTV surveillance.



Real time monitoring will be carried out through CCTV cameras from temporary control room established at the Eidgah, he said.



Archway gates have been installed at the entries as every devotee will have to enter the Eidgah through archway gates, he said.



Replying to a question, the DMP commissioner said there is no specific threat centering the Eid Jamaat.



"But we will ensure these security measures as the largest Eid jamaat will be held here," he said.



DMP Additional Police Commissioner (admin) AKM Hafiz Akhter, Additional Police Commissioner (crime and operations) Dr Kh Mahid Uddin, Additional Police Commissioner (logistic, finance and procurement) Muha Ashrafuzzaman, Additional Police Commissioner (Counter terrorism and transnational crime) Md Asaduzzaman, Additional Police Commissioner (Traffic) Md Munibur Rahman, Additional Police Commissioner (DB) Mohammad Harun-or-Rashid were present on the occasion, among others.