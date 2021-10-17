Hindu community to hold a countrywide hunger strike, sit-in on Saturday

Leaders of Bangladesh Hindu Bouddha Christian Oikyo Parishad have announced a 6-hour countrywide hunger strike and sit-in programme on 23 October (Saturday) demanding justice against communal clashes that were instigated by alleged "desertion of Holy Quran" in Cumilla, recently.

The hunger strike and sit-in programme will begin at 6am and continue until 12pm on 23 October.

They also demanded the reconstruction of temples that were destroyed during communal clashes across the country and sought compensation for the victims and the treatment of injured people.

Rana Das Gupta, general secretary of the Parishad said that the attackers aimed to destabilise the country, hindering its development and tarnish the country's image in the global context.

"They are trying to force the minority to leave the country through such attacks.", he said.

Referring to the clashes that occurred in Noakhali, he said that the local Deputy Commissioner and Superintendent of Police should take responsibility for their failure in this regard and resign.

Besides, Shahidul Islam, Noakhali Superintendent of Police, said 15 people have been arrested over the attack at puja mandaps and clashes as Iskcon authorities filed a case over the matter on Sunday afternoon.

More people were arrested in another case filed by sub-inspector Jamal Uddin of Chowmuhani police outpost over launching attacks on the law enforcers centring the clashes, he said.

Police are conducting drives to arrest others and preparing to file more cases over the Noakhali incident.

On 15 October, a man was reportedly killed and 30 others were injured as mullahs carried out attacks on several temples in the Chowmuhani market area of Noakhali after Jummah prayers.

A group of mullahs brought out a procession this afternoon, protesting 13 October's incident of "desertion of Holy Quran" in Cumilla.

At one stage, they attacked several temples located around the market, carried out vandalism, and set fire to various establishments of the temples.

They also vandalised some shops and business facilities in the market.

Earlier, tensions escalated across the country following an incident of alleged "demeaning of the Holy Quran '' at a Puja Mandap in Cumilla.

Following the incident, attacks were carried out on puja mandaps, temples, houses, and business establishments belonging to the Hindu community in different districts of the country.