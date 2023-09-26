IGP assures Hindu community of security as Durga Puja approaches

Bangladesh

UNB
26 September, 2023, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 26 September, 2023, 09:28 pm

Related News

IGP assures Hindu community of security as Durga Puja approaches

There is excellent communal harmony among people of different religions in the country, he said

UNB
26 September, 2023, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 26 September, 2023, 09:28 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Chowdhury Abdullah Al Mamun on Tuesday instructed the police officials to remain alert so that no one can spread rumors targeting the upcoming Durga Puja.

Besides, he also ordered intensified police patrolling across the country on the eve of the Puja.

The IGP gave the directives while addressing a meeting regarding security and law and order situation surrounding the numerous puja mandaps around the country on the occasion of Durga Puja. The meeting was held at the Hall of Pride of the Police Headquarters on Tuesday.

The meeting was attended by Additional IGPs, chiefs of various police units based in Dhaka, Metropolitan Police Commissioners, Range DIGs, representatives of various intelligence agencies, Bangladesh Puja Celebration Parishad and Dhaka Metropolitan Public Puja Committee. Superintendents of Police of various districts were joined in the meeting virtually.

The IGP said policemen have to remain vigilant so that no person or group can cause any deterioration of law and order.

He directed the field level police officers to ensure security before Puja, during Puja and after puja by communicating and coordinating with local Puja celebration committee leaders.

The IGP said there is excellent communal harmony among people of different religions in the country.

He expressed the hope that as in the past Durga Puja was celebrated in a festive and joyous atmosphere, this time too the celebrations will be safe with no untoward incidents.

 

Leaders, including religious figures, of the Hindu community expressed their satisfaction over the steps taken by the police in the meeting.

The meeting was informed that monitoring cells will be set up at police headquarters and other police units on the occasion of Durga Puja.

Durga Puja, one of the biggest religious festivals of the Hindu community, is slated to be held from 20-24 October.

Top News

IGP Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun / Durga Puja / Hindu community / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

More than 86 lakh Bangladeshis went abroad as migrant workers in the last 14 years, according to BMET (Bureau of Manpower, Employment and Training). Naturally, these workers return to Bangladesh at some point to settle down. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Why migrant workers have a hard time back at home

16h | Panorama
What impact will a forward forex rate have?

What impact will a forward forex rate have?

16h | Panorama
India-Canada clash should be a wakeup call

India-Canada clash should be a wakeup call

1d | Panorama
It is highly unlikely that inflation rate is going to come down soon. PHOTO: TBS

No more central bank loans to the govt: Will it be enough to curb inflation?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Unarmed Armenians do not want to return to Nagorno-Karabakh

Unarmed Armenians do not want to return to Nagorno-Karabakh

1h | TBS World
Is injury the main reason Tamim is excluded from WC Squad?

Is injury the main reason Tamim is excluded from WC Squad?

3h | TBS SPORTS
Mahmudullah received two positive updates in a single evening

Mahmudullah received two positive updates in a single evening

5h | TBS SPORTS
Indians Have 3 Days to Deposit $3 Billion in Soon-to-Be-Withdrawn Banknotes

Indians Have 3 Days to Deposit $3 Billion in Soon-to-Be-Withdrawn Banknotes

6h | TBS Economy