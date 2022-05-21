Hiking gas, electricity prices now will be suicidal: FBCCI

Bangladesh

TBS Report
21 May, 2022, 03:10 pm
Last modified: 21 May, 2022, 04:53 pm

Related News

Hiking gas, electricity prices now will be suicidal: FBCCI

Business leaders term such proposals as ‘conspiracy against the government’

TBS Report
21 May, 2022, 03:10 pm
Last modified: 21 May, 2022, 04:53 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Hiking the prices of electricity and gas would further increase the cost of doing business and make it impossible to maintain competitiveness, said Md Jashim Uddin, president of the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industries (FBCCI).

Jashim Uddin said that a rise in power and energy tariffs would create a negative reaction by inciting multidimensional inflation, which would stall the lives and livelihoods of the general people and would seriously impede the ongoing flow of development.

The FBCCI chief made the remarks during a press conference organised at the Federation Bhaban in Motijheel, Dhaka, on Saturday.

Top business leaders of the country were present at the event.

He speculated whether such proposals (to increase gas and electricity prices) were made to force the government into an uncomfortable situation.

BERC recommends 57.83% hike in bulk electricity price

The Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC) last week recommended hiking bulk electricity prices by 57.83%.

The recommendation was made during a day-long public hearing on the Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB) proposal to hike bulk electricity tariffs by 66%.

Traders have expressed deep concerns saying the country's industrial sector may see a power tariff hike of 135% as the end-user if authorities move forward with this proposal.

Business leaders have termed the initiative a "conspiracy against the government."

The FBCCI president said that if the ongoing crisis caused by the Russia-Ukraine War persists, only then steps can be taken to increase prices to address the imbalance.

He claimed that businesses were being burdened with the huge expenses made for power generation, which is now more than the actual demand.

People should not bear the brunt of the irregularities and mismanagement of the power sector, he added.

RMG makers worried over move on power tariff hike

Bangladesh Textile Mills Association (BTMA) President Mohammad Ali Khokon, presenting various data, asked, why do Titas and Petrobangla want to hike prices despite being in profit?

Echoing the same, Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers & Exporters Association (BGMEA) Vice President Shahidullah Azim said it would not be wise for the authorities to rush to a decision regarding the price hike.  

"Exports will decline if the proposals are accepted. Also, pressure on foreign exchange reserve will mount."

National Association of Small & Cottage Industries of Bangladesh (NASCIB) President Mirza Nurul Ghani, said, "There is a conspiracy behind such proposals. 

"A political not bureaucratic decision must be taken in this regard."

Economy / Top News / Energy

Bangladesh / Power and Energy / Electricity Price Increase / gas price hike

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Buffalo shooter targeted Black people, linking mass migration with environmental degradation and other eco-fascist ideas. Photo: Reuters

Eco-fascism: The greenwashing of the far right

4h | Panorama
Green-backed Heron on a tilting stalk. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Green-backed Heron: Nothing but a prayer to catch a fish  

6h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

‘High logistics cost weakens Bangladesh’s competitiveness’

8h | Panorama
Every morning is a new beginning for all

Seashore

8h | In Focus

More Videos from TBS

Pigeon exhibition for the first time in Gazipur

Pigeon exhibition for the first time in Gazipur

2h | Videos
Photo: TBS

US Congress to hold first public UFO panel

4h | Videos
Pollution killing 9 million people a year

Pollution killing 9 million people a year

4h | Videos
Photo: TBS

Steps necessary to ensure economic stability

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
Tk100 for bike, Tk2,400 for bus to cross Padma Bridge
Bangladesh

Tk100 for bike, Tk2,400 for bus to cross Padma Bridge

2
A packet of US five-dollar bills is inspected at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing in Washington March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Banking

Dollar hits Tk100 mark in open market

3
The story of Bangladesh becoming a major bicycle exporter
Industry

The story of Bangladesh becoming a major bicycle exporter

4
PK Halder: How a scamster rose from humble beginnings to a Tk11,000cr empire
Crime

PK Halder: How a scamster rose from humble beginnings to a Tk11,000cr empire

5
Representative Photo: Pixabay.
Bangladesh

Microplastics found in 5 local sugar brands

6
Mushfiq Mobarak. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Meet the Yale professor who anchors his research in Bangladesh and scales up interventions globally