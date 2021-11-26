As winter nears, many in Bangladesh fear a Nipah Virus re-emergence

aposhi Gosh and Ashok Kumar Ghosh lost their two kids - Aronno Kumar and Ananya - to the Nipah virus 10 years ago. Nipah virus, a zoonotic virus, can be transmitted through contaminated food or directly between people. Photo: TBS

It was an evening of late October in Lalmonirhat. Taposhi Gosh – a mother of two, could be seen cleaning dust off a photo of her son and daughter. Tears flow down her cheeks on the photo frame as Ghosh recalls the time 10 years ago when both her children died of the dreaded Nipah virus, leaving her only with their memories to hold on to.



In February, 2011, Ghosh's son Aronno Kumar, 8, was the first of the two children to get infected by the virus. Two days later, his sister Ananya, 4, was also infected. Ghosh suspects that both the children may have eaten guavas from their yard that were half eaten by bats or drunk raw date juice with friends.



Since then, Taposhi, a former NGO worker, and Ashok Kumar Gosh, headteacher of Char Dhuboni Govt Primary School, have been living in the Bandar area of Hatibandha Upazila in the Lalmonirhat district with their memories of children as they have no other children. After Ananya was born, Taposhi permanently adopted the method of birth control.



Taposhi said, "My kids ate half-eaten fruits because of ignorance. I wish no other parents has to endure such pain. Government should do more to prevent this from happening."

However, Taposhi and Ashok are not the only parents woh lost their children to Nipah. In the same month that year, another kid in the area, Sudipta Sarker Dwip, 12, a VI-grade student of the S S High School, also died in a Dhaka hospital of the same deadly virus.



Like Aronno, Sudipta was also the only son of his father - Subal Chandra Sarker. "With his friends at school, he (Sudipta) drank raw date palm juice from the local market. Then he suffered from fever, pain, and headache," Sarkar recalls.

The tragic death of his son created a huge wave of panic in the neighbourhood, Sarkar recalls. As a result, the family was socially ostracized which only added to their pain.



"When my son died of the Nipah virus, the area turned into a desert due to fear. Our close relatives kept their distance out of concern for infection. Nobody talked to us or took care of us," said Sarkar, who, ironically, is a doctor himself.



"We could not cremate my son's body the usual way. I had to carry my son's body alone to the crematorium, in a pushcart and manage to cremate him. Our neighbours avoided us for at least two years. So, winter emerge to us as a panic," added Sarker.



In Lalmonirhat district so far, 30 people have been infected, while in 2011 it turned into an epidemic that caused several deaths in a week.

Nipah Virus in Bangladesh

NiV first emerged in Malaysia in 1998 while Bangladesh reported its first Nipah case in 2001. According to the Infectious Diseases Division of icddr,b as of October 2021, a total of 322 Nipah cases have been reported, 229 of them have succumbed to the infection. The infection has claimed the lives of 71.1% of the patients.

Several researchers speculate that Nipah Virus (NiV) may be the next pandemic agent after COVID-19, and World Health Organisation (WHO) has listed Nipah virus as one of the ten viruses with pandemic potential.

So far two strains were found named NiV Bangladesh (NiVB) and NiV Malaysia (NiVM). According to a research titled "Pathogenic Differences between Nipah Virus Bangladesh and Malaysia Strains in Primates: Implications for Antibody Therapy," NiVB is more likely infectious than NiVM.

Bangladesh has detected this virus in 32 of its 64 districts. The highest number of infections —over 30 infected patients--was found in the Faridpur district. There were epidemics of this virus in 2004 and 2011 in Faridpur.

The second highest infected districts are Lalmonirhat, Nagoan, and Rajbari where 21-29 infected patients were found. These districts experienced more than once epidemic of the virus.

Nine districts had 11 to 20 infected patients, seven other districts had 6 to 10 infected patients and nine each district had one infected patient.

Experts say that the widespread infections by Nipah virus is mostly due to the fact that virus spillover from a primary reservoir (bats) to intermediate hosts (pig) to humans is still poorly understood.

Deadly Virus in a Winter Delicacy

In Bangladesh, it transmits mainly from traditional liquor made from Date Palm sap as it is a very popular drink across the country. People drink the juice untreated or raw – which is collected overnight from date palm trees. Often at night, bats visit the tree and leave their saliva or body fluid on the tree which gets mixed in the juice collected by raw juice sellers. As bats are a natural reservoir of Nipah virus -meaning the virus lives in their bodies naturally, the saliva also can contain the virus. Unaware of this bat saliva or the possible existence of Nipah virus in the raw juice, sellers and drinkers use it freely which makes them highly vulnerable to an infection.

Dr Syed Moinuddin Satter, assistant scientist, and deputy project coordinator, Emerging Infections, Infectious Diseases Division of ICDDRB tells The Business Standard, "It is one of the most fatal communicable diseases of our time and unfortunately, it is endemic to our country.



"It is spread from bats to humans which is considered a spillover event. The most common medium of this spillover is through consumption of raw date palm sap, contaminated with bat saliva, urine, or feces. It can also spread from one infected person to another via bodily secretions e.g., saliva, blood, urine, feces, etc. In addition to this, there is a history of human infection through infected domestic animals," he adds.

Post-recovery complications

In February 2011, Sharmin Zaman Mare, 32, of Lalmonirhat Matibhanga, became infected after eating plum picked up from the ground under a plum tree. After three weeks of treatment, she recovered, but the infection left lasting effects.

"I have regular headaches, memory loss, weakness, breathing problems and a regular mild fever," she said.

"Bats used to visit the plum tree, but I was always tempted to eat some ripe plums in the morning. One day, a few hours after eating the fruits, I became sick.

My husband took me to the hospital where I was diagnosed with Nipah," she says.

According to Dr Satter of iccdr,b, after recovering from the initial infection, almost all the survivors suffer from neurological problems such as difficulty to perform fine movement, difficulty to maintain balance, diminished or loss of cognitive functioning, partial or complete paralysis; and ophthalmological complications such photophobia as well as mild to severe form of visual impairment. All of these radically affect their mental health, quality of living, ability to earn and maintain a stable societal status.

Along with the health problems, Nipah survivors and family members of deceased patients also face severe social stigma even when they are no longer infected. They are stigmatized by neighbours and Relatives who avoid their contacts in fear of infection. Sharmin Zaman Mare, one of the survivors, explained that many of her relatives avoided her family for a long time.

"Anyone who heard about my Nipah virus infection still continue to act negligently," said Sharmin.

Subal Chandra Sarker, has a medicine shop in the local market, says that social stigma led to economic hardship for him. "I had lost all my customers after my son died in Nipah," he says.



Experts' recommendations:



Experts recommend that people should be more careful and avoid the known mediums of infection, such as avoiding raw date palm sap, handling live or dead infected animals, and eating fruits eaten by bats or birds. Experts' emphasis on more awareness as no medicine or vaccine has been developed against Nipah virus infection among human.

Dr Syed Moinuddin Satter of icddr,b said "Nipah virus infection is more prevalent in Bangladesh, from December to end of April as the winter is raw date palm sap harvesting season."

Nipah virus infection is more prevalent in Bangladesh in the winter and during the raw date palm sap harvesting season. Healthcare workers and doctors in the country should be more cautious when they encounter patients who have a history of raw date palm sap consumption.

"We have no formal large awareness campaign programme. The local hospital educates patients who come for treatment during the winter since the virus spreads more in the winter season," says Dr Siddiqur Rahman Civil Surgeon of Faridpur district, the most infected district in Bangladesh.



"We also inform it to the people in different programmes when we get an opportunity," added Rahman.

The civil surgeon of Lalmonirhat district, Dr Nirmelendo Roy, also suggested a large government campaign to raise awareness about the virus as he said "Many people are being infected lack of proper awareness campaign."

The story is supported by the Earth Journalism Network.

Source: iccdr,b