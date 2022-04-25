TIB’s statement on Covid vaccine misleading: Health Minister

TBS Report
25 April, 2022, 03:20 pm
Last modified: 25 April, 2022, 03:45 pm

Health Minister Zahid Maleque. Photo: Collected.
Health Minister Zahid Maleque. Photo: Collected.

The recent statement made by Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) claiming a lack of transparency in the government's spending on Covid-19 vaccine was misleading, Health Minister Zahid Maleque said today.

"We strongly denounce the recent statement of TIB", he said while addressing a press briefing at 12pm Monday (25 April) in the meeting room of the Health  Ministry.

"No one came forward when there was a Covid-19 vaccine crisis in the country. Now that the situation has improved, it is not right to confuse the people of the country", the minister said, adding that the Covid vaccination programme has been thoroughly transparent.

Bangladesh is a democratic country; therefore no legal action is taken in cases when people or organisations express their opinion freely. However, a legal move can be made, if necessary, for the interest of the country and its people, the minister noted.

On 12 April, TIB said that there remains a lack of transparency when it comes to the government's spending on the Covid-19 vaccination.

According to the minister, Bangladesh has so far administered 13 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccine. the country has spent about Tk3,000 crore on vaccine procurement till date, including the price of vaccine doses, transportation, and cold chain management.

The country bought 17 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccine and received 9.5 crore doses as gifts. The price of those received as gifts has been estimated at Tk20,000 crore.

Taking into account the vaccine doses which were free of cost,  the health minister claimed that Bangladesh has bought the vaccines at the lowest price rate in the world,  

"There are plenty of vaccine doses in the country. Of the three crore doses under the contract with Serum Institute of India we received 1.5 crore doses that we had paid for," he further added.

All the vaccines were bought at a similar price to Serum Institute's, the minister noted.

At the time. Minister Zahid Maleque also cautioned everyone about the fourth wave of Covid-19 urging people to get vaccinated and follow health guidelines.

