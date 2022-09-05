Super Specialised Hospital to be inaugurated on 14 September

The inauguration of the country's first Super Specialised Hospital under the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) in Dhaka will take place on 14 September.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will virtually join the inaugural function and declare the opening of the hospital, said a BSMMU press release issued on Monday.

Earlier on 13 September 2018, she laid the foundation stone of the state-of-the-art specialised hospital.

BSMMU Vice-Chancellor Professor Sharfuddin Ahmed compared the inauguration of the Super Specialised Hospital with the Padma Bridge as it is a major achievement in the country's health sector.

He hoped that the healthcare facility will be able to provide better treatment to patients and help reduce the trend of travelling abroad for treatment, ultimately reducing the suffering of people and medical expenses.

The hospital has 11 modular operation theatres of international standard and there will be at least five world-class centres with different departments and disciplines.

The five centres are – the Cardio and CerebroVascular Centre, Hepatobiliary and Liver Transplant Centre, Mother and Child Health Care Centre, Kidney Disease Centre, Accident and Emergency Centre, and a 100-bed ICU.

It will be the country's first medical facility where centre-based medical services will be provided.

There will be 64 cabins including six VVIP cabins, 23 VIP cabins and deluxe cabins.

There will be a state-of-the-art operation theatre, and a state-of-the-art CT scan and all tests starting from MRI will be digitised in this hospital.

The state-of-the-art specialised hospital has been built at a cost of Tk1,366 crore on 3.4 acres of land on the north side of the BSMMU. Of the construction cost, South Korea provided Tk1,047 crore as a loan.