Super Specialised Hospital inauguration on 28 Aug

Inauguration of the country's first Super Specialised Hospital built on the north side of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) will be on 28 August, said BSMMU Vice-Chancellor Professor Sharfuddin Ahmed.

Addressing a discussion on "Thalassemia an Emerging National Health Issue: Ways to Minimise" on Thursday, he also said the inauguration will be attended by the Prime Minister.

Sharfuddin Ahmed compared the inauguration of the Super Specialised Hospital with the Padma Bridge as it is a major achievement in the country's health sector.

He emphasised the need for testing the blood of bride and groom before marriage and students before school admission to prevent thalassemia.

At the event, a thalassemia guide book and souvenir, "Autobiography of Raktim Sahara", was released and patients talked about their challenges.

Local Government Minister Tajul Islam said about 10% of people in the country are carriers of thalassemia.

"My ministry will provide all kinds of support to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University for Bone Marrow Transplantation in the treatment of thalassemia patients," Tajul said.

The hospital has 11 modular operation theatres of international standard and there will be at least five world class centres with different departments, disciplines.

The five centres include – Cardio and CerebroVascular Centre, Hepatobiliary and Liver Transplant Centre, Mother and Child Health Care Centre, Kidney Disease Centre, and the Accident & Emergency Centre, and a 100-bed ICU.

It will be the country's first medical facility where centre-based medical services will be provided.

Regarding centre-based medical services, Zulfker Rahman Khan, project director of the super specialised hospital, told The Business Standard that a patient will get comprehensive treatments at the five centres as each will have different departments, disciplines.

In Cardio and CerebroVascular Centre, a comprehensive treatment of Cardiac disease will be provided including Cardiology, Cardiac surgery, Paediatric Cardiology and Vascular Surgery, he added.

He further said, "At Hepatobiliary and Liver Transplant Centre, a patient will be provided with comprehensive treatment of gastrointestinal and liver including liver transplant and at kidney disease centre, a patient will get comprehensive treatment of kidney disease including dialysis, and kidney transplant.

There will be 64 cabins including six VVIP cabins, 23 VIP cabins and deluxe cabins.

There will be state-of-the- art operation theatre, state-of-the- art CT scan, all tests starting from MRI will be digitised in this hospital.

The state-of-the- art specialised hospital has been built at a cost of Tk1,366 crore on 3.4 acres of land on the north side of BSMMU. Of the construction cost, South Korea provided Tk1,047 crore as a loan.