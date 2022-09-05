Standard packaging essential to control smokeless tobacco products: Experts

Widespread availability and affordability are some of the reasons why smokeless tobacco products are consumed by a large majority. Photo: Collected.

Standard packaging is essential to regulate smokeless tobacco products as the harmful effects of smokeless tobacco products on public health are not given as much importance as are given in controlling the consumption of cigarettes and bidis, say health experts.

About 22 million people, which is about 58% of total tobacco users, currently consume smokeless tobacco in Bangladesh which is about 58% of total tobacco users, they said at a workshop held in the capital's Six Seasons Hotel on Monday.

"Bangladesh, India, and Pakistan have exceptionally high rates of use and prevalence of smokeless tobacco in the world," Professor of Global Public Health of the Department of Health Sciences of the University of York, Kamran Siddiqui said in his keynote speech at the event jointly organised by the ARK Foundation, the University of York, and the Health Economics Research Network (HERN).

"Although the rate of cigarette and bidi users has decreased slightly in Bangladesh in the last few years, the rate of smokeless tobacco consumers has remained almost unchanged. Therefore, it is high time to give special focus to this sector," Professor Kamran said at the workshop titled "Policies to address smokeless tobacco control in Bangladesh".

Kamran Siddiqui made several recommendations to control the use of smokeless tobacco products such as removing flavours, restricting tobacco-specific nitrosamines (TSNAs), setting standards and monitoring their contents, introducing licensing for retail sales and viable alternatives, enforcing a strict ban on online or social media advertising, and empowering communities to enforce bans on the sale to anyone under the legal age, and increase tax frequently and greater than cigarettes with a minimum floor price that equals to a 20-stick cigarette pack.

Former Director General of Medical Education Department, Professor AHM Enayet Hossain presided over the event, and Director of National TB Control Programme, Professor Dr Shakil Ahmed was present as the chief guest.

National Professional Officer of the World Health Organization (WHO), Dr Syed Mahfuzul Huq was present as panel discussants at the program moderated by the Executive Director of ARK Foundation and Professor of Economics of the University of Dhaka, Rumana Huque.

Speakers at the workshop said that 84% of the packets of smokeless tobacco products in Bangladesh do not have proper pictorial health warnings. Even if they contain pictorial health warnings, they are not compliant with the regulations.

They also pointed out that 30% of packets don't have any health warnings at all. But in neighbouring India, this rate is only 7%.

Besides 16% TB patients in Bangladesh consume tobacco products. Hence, if tobacco consumption is controlled, it will play an important role in controlling tuberculosis, they said.