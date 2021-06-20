Reduction of tobacco products availability demanded

According to GATS in 2017, 35.3% of the adults in Bangladesh consumed tobacco. PHOTO: REUTERS

Chairpersons of different Parliamentary Standing Committees on Sunday called for raising taxes on tobacco products, including low and medium-tier cigarettes, to reduce its availability for public health.

They came up with the demand at a discussion at the office of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on the Ministry of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change of Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban.

The programme was jointly organised by National Heart Foundation of Bangladesh and Tobacco Free Bangladesh Platform, said a press release.

Saber Hossain Chowdhury MP, chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on the Ministry of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change chaired the meeting.

In his speech, Saber Hossain Chowdhury, said that "Health and Family Welfare Minister Zahid Maleque had written a letter to the Finance Ministry demanding an increase in tobacco tax but it had not been fully implemented.

The chairpersons of the parliamentary committees would also send a letter to the finance minister in this regard in line with the health ministry, he said.

Emphasizing on protection of public health, Makbul Hossain MP said that tobacco consumption will reduce significantly if its availability is hindered.

Regarding the increase in the price of tobacco products, Shamsul Haque Tuku MP, said "As per the promise of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, tobacco must be taken out of the reach of the people from now on to ensure a tobacco free Bangladesh by 2040."

Regarding reducing the availability of tobacco, Shahiduzzaman Sarkar MP said it is possible to control tobacco by formulating and implementing strong laws and policies.

Chairman of the Standing Committee on Ministry of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Md Shahiduzzaman Sarker MP, Chairman of the Standing Committee on the Ministry of Home Affairs Shamsul Haque Tuku MP, Chairman of the Standing Committee on the Ministry of Land Md Mokbul Hossain MP, Chairman of the Standing Committee on the Ministry of Social Welfare Rashed Khan Menon MP, Rezaul Karim Bablu MP, Khodeza Nasreen Akhter Hossain MP and Khadizatul Anwar MP were also present at the meeting, among others.