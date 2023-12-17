HSF hosts discussion on menstrual hygiene awareness for adolescents

Health

TBS Report
17 December, 2023, 07:10 pm
Last modified: 17 December, 2023, 07:18 pm

The Human Safety Foundation (HSF) hosted a discussion on menstrual hygiene awareness for adolescent girls in Harirampur upazila of Manikganj on Saturday.

The event, held under the project titled "Sukanya," brought together students from Azimnagar Union High School, situated on a shoal in the Padma River.

During the discussion, the students shared about the mental and physical challenges they experienced during menstruation.

Dr Toufiqul Karim, in attendance, addressed various questions posed by the students regarding issues related to their menstruation.

Menstrual hygiene / HSF

