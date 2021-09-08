Horlicks Mother’s Plus observes ‘World Breastfeeding Week’

Horlicks Mother's Plus, one of the most popular brands of Unilever Consumer Care Limited (UCL), has successfully completed its month-long campaign by raising awareness among mass people on the importance of breastfeeding and the benefits of better nutrition for lactating mothers.

This year the 'World Breastfeeding Week 2021'" theme is: "Protect Breastfeeding: A Shared Responsibility". In line with the theme, Horlicks Mother's Plus has designed a campaign titled "Matridughdho paan-e gori shohayok poribesh", said a press release.

As part of the campaign a series of activities—awareness sessions, webinar, free health check-up facilities and consultation for lactating mothers, releasing educational videos on breastfeeding in social media—were organised by engaging many prominent individuals from different fields including doctors, nutritionists, social influencers, active citizens and media personnel.

Horlicks Mother's Plus is a nourishing beverage that is scientifically designed for pregnant and lactating mothers. Thus, as one of the premier nutrition brands of Bangladesh for pregnant and lactating mothers, the brand started to observe breastfeeding week to aid the government initiative of raising awareness.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, lack of information and many misconceptions related to breastfeeding are impacting the mental and overall health of pregnant and lactating mothers.

Horlicks Mother's Plus's month-long campaign aimed to address such misconceptions and increase information for the mass people.

The brand developed series of educational videos highlighting the key benefits of breastfeeding, nutrition for mothers during breastfeeding and especially during the Covid-19 and encouraging fathers to be more active in supporting and helping a breastfeeding mother.

Alongside, a total of four seminars were organised in partnership with media houses, where reputed expert nutritionists and participants discussed maternal health, breastfeeding and the responsibility of the father and the society to support lactating mothers.

A webinar was also organised engaging the country's top public health specialists, where they explained the key challenges during pregnancy and the importance of breastfeeding to improve public health.

They also emphasised creating more awareness and education to continue the status of Bangladesh as a 'green' nation in supporting lactating mothers.

KSM Minhaj, Managing Director of Unilever Consumer Care Limited (UCL), said, "Despite many achievements in social development, malnutrition remains one of the most pressing issues nationally."

Bangladesh has ranked first in the world in supporting lactating women. Only two countries out of 98 have achieved this status so far.

"As our mission is to support the national agenda to combat malnutrition in all its forms, our brands will increasingly take more nutrition awareness related programmes to ensure that we leave no one behind in Bangladesh and contribute to building a heather nation," Minhaj said.