Unilever Consumer declares stock dividend for the first time

For the first time, Unilever Consumer Care Limited has declared a 60% stock dividend for the financial year 2022.

The company will also pay a 240% cash dividend to its shareholders as declared at the board meeting on Thursday (9 March)

According to the decision, each shareholder will get 60 shares against 100 shares of the company.

The company explained the reason for declaring a stock dividend in its price-sensitive statement. It said stock dividend has been recommended with the objective of potential utilisation of the retained amount as capital for future business expansion.

Earlier, Unilever Consumer Care had paid a 440% cash dividend to its shareholders for FY2021.

The health drinks maker also reported that its earnings per share (EPS) grew over 38% from the previous year to Tk60.64 in 2022.

Its shares have been trading at the floor price of Tk2,849 since November last year at the Dhaka Stock Exchange.