Unilever Consumer declares stock dividend for the first time

Stocks

TBS Report
11 March, 2023, 01:50 pm
Last modified: 11 March, 2023, 02:05 pm

Related News

Unilever Consumer declares stock dividend for the first time

TBS Report
11 March, 2023, 01:50 pm
Last modified: 11 March, 2023, 02:05 pm
Unilever Consumer declares stock dividend for the first time

For the first time, Unilever Consumer Care Limited has declared a 60% stock dividend for the financial year 2022.

The company will also pay  a 240% cash dividend to its shareholders as declared at the board meeting on Thursday (9 March)

According to the decision, each shareholder will get 60 shares against 100 shares of the company.

The company explained the reason for declaring a stock dividend in its price-sensitive statement. It said stock dividend has been recommended with the objective of potential utilisation of the retained amount as capital for future business expansion.

Earlier, Unilever Consumer Care had paid a 440% cash dividend to its shareholders for FY2021.

The health drinks maker also reported that its earnings per share (EPS) grew over 38% from the previous year to Tk60.64 in 2022.

Its shares have been trading at the floor price of Tk2,849 since November last year at the Dhaka Stock Exchange.

Top News

Unilever Consumer Care Limited / stock dividend

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

Michelin Star: The Oscar of the Culinary World

2h | Food
Small yet profoundly flavoursome items make dining at a Michelin Star restaurant memorable. Photo: Courtesy

A fine dining noob's guide to a Michelin Star meal

2h | Food
Photo: TBS

Spotify revamps its app with TikTok-style features

5h | Tech
Photo: TBS

Sony's New Walkmans: What do they still have to offer?

5h | Tech

More Videos from TBS

Why one Should avoid aggressive trading nowadays

Why one Should avoid aggressive trading nowadays

6h | TBS Markets
Home: where our story begins

Home: where our story begins

19h | TBS Good Living
Another flop movie of Akshay – Selfiee

Another flop movie of Akshay – Selfiee

20h | TBS Entertainment
Not able to feed Pakistan Soldiers?

Not able to feed Pakistan Soldiers?

1d | TBS World

Most Read

1
Photo: Screengrab
South Asia

Indian forest officer shares video of king cobra 'standing up', internet stunned

2
Photo: Zia Chowdhury
Bangladesh

Expecting mother searches for husband missing since Gulistan blast

3
The Money Plant Link (Pvt) Ltd microbus which was transporting Tk11.25 crore of Dutch Bangla Bank today. Photo: Collected
Crime

Tk9cr recovered, 7 detained over DBBL microbus robbery: DB

4
'Very sad mentality': Jamal's Argentina dream dashed as Sheikh Russel refuse to release him
Sports

'Very sad mentality': Jamal's Argentina dream dashed as Sheikh Russel refuse to release him

5
The flame of grit and passion burns bright
Sponsored

The flame of grit and passion burns bright

6
SK Bashir Uddin: TBS sketch
Economy

A new net zero journey for new Akij breakaway