Fight inflammation with seven simple steps

Chronic, low-grade inflammation has been scientifically demonstrated to transform into a silent threat, playing a role in the development of cardiovascular disease, cancer, type 2 diabetes, and various other conditions.

The alarming statistic that three out of five individuals worldwide succumb to diseases associated with inflammation raises significant concerns.

The experts at the renowned Harvard Medical School have just published "Fighting Inflammation—the Special Health Report" that exposes the threat that chronic inflammation poses to your health and well-being and reveals the medical and lifestyle steps you can take to protect yourself.

Eat to beat inflammation: Harvard experts warn that many "anti-inflammatory diets" are not grounded in science. In this Special Report, you'll discover the three best diet choices—plus essential food "do's and don'ts" to help suppress inflammation levels.

Get moving: The Harvard Medical School report reveals how much aerobic exercise it takes to lower inflammation levels—and how too much exercise may provoke an inflammatory response.

Manage your weight: Discover the simple strategies to help you zero in on reducing abdominal fat—the kind that produces pro-inflammatory chemicals. For example, you'll learn surprising no-pain secrets to help reduce sugar in your diet.

Get enough sleep: Inadequate sleep not only robs you of energy and productivity it also elevates inflammation—which is especially hazardous to heart health. Fighting Inflammation reveals 4 simple steps to help you get a healthier and more refreshing night's sleep!

Stop smoking: Kicking the habit can result in a dramatic reduction in inflammation levels within just a few weeks, experts say. Even if you've tried to quit before, the steps revealed in this Special Report can help you succeed!

Limit alcohol use: When it comes to inflammation, alcohol can be either your friend or foe. Find out in this Special Report why a little alcohol may be helpful and how much is over the line for keeping inflammation in check.

Conquer chronic stress: Chronic stress can spark the development of inflammation and cause flare-ups of problems like rheumatoid arthritis, cardiovascular disease, depression and inflammatory bowel disease. Fighting Inflammation reveals 10 powerful ways to help lower unhealthy stress.

Regardless of whether your goal is to avoid cancer, heart disease, diabetes, dementia, or other conditions linked to chronic inflammation, the earlier you integrate these seven steps into your life, the more beneficial it will be!