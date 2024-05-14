8 ways to shed kilos if you can't sweat it out this summer

Health

Hindustan Times
14 May, 2024, 10:50 am
Last modified: 14 May, 2024, 11:00 am

Related News

8 ways to shed kilos if you can't sweat it out this summer

As the temperatures soar, shedding those extra pounds can seem like an uphill battle, especially for those who find it challenging to find time for exercise.

Hindustan Times
14 May, 2024, 10:50 am
Last modified: 14 May, 2024, 11:00 am
Photo: Freepik
Photo: Freepik

Heatwaves can derail daily routines including the fitness schedule. If you are not able to find time for a workout due to intense heat or some other unavoidable reason and fear piling up extra kilos, you don't need to worry. 

Here are some summer weight loss tips:

1. Stay hydrated: Often, thirst can be mistaken for hunger. By staying adequately hydrated throughout the day, you can curb unnecessary snacking and maintain a healthy metabolism. Opt for water-rich foods like cucumbers, watermelon, and tomatoes to boost hydration levels.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

2. Portion control: Mindful eating is key to weight management. Be conscious of portion sizes and avoid overeating, especially during summer gatherings and barbecues. Utilize smaller plates to trick your brain into feeling satisfied with less food.

3. Prioritise protein: Incorporate lean protein sources into your meals to promote satiety and muscle preservation. Foods like grilled chicken, fish, tofu, and lentils are excellent options that keep you feeling full for longer periods.

4. Embrace fruits and vegetables: Load up on seasonal fruits and vegetables that are low in calories and packed with essential nutrients. These fibre-rich foods not only aid digestion but also help you feel fuller for longer, reducing the likelihood of overeating.

5. Limit sugary beverages: Sugary drinks like soda, fruit juices, and sweetened iced teas can contribute to unwanted weight gain. Opt for refreshing alternatives like infused water, unsweetened herbal teas, or sparkling water with a splash of citrus for flavour.

6. Mind your snacks: Swap out processed snacks for healthier alternatives like nuts, seeds, Greek yoghurt, or air-popped popcorn. These snacks provide a satisfying crunch while offering essential nutrients and keeping calorie intake in check.

7. Get sufficient sleep: Quality sleep is crucial for weight management as it regulates hunger hormones and supports overall metabolic health. Aim for 7-9 hours of uninterrupted sleep each night to optimize weight loss efforts.

8. Manage stress: Chronic stress can sabotage weight loss efforts by triggering emotional eating and promoting fat storage, particularly around the midsection. Practice stress-reducing techniques such as meditation, deep breathing exercises, or engaging in hobbies to promote relaxation and support weight loss goals.

By implementing these simple yet effective strategies, you can achieve your weight loss goals without the need for rigorous exercise routines. Remember, consistency is key, and making sustainable lifestyle changes will yield long-term results.

Top News

Executive Fitness

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A glimpse inside a modern airport control room. Photo: Collected

The unsung air traffic controllers

2h | Panorama
The moral compass goes astray when making money is involved. Photo: vecteezy

Doing right is hard when doing wrong is profitable

1d | Panorama
Not only natural dyes, MiAA also works with natural fabrics like cotton, silk, and endi silk. Photo: Courtesy

MiAA: Bringing back class in luxury

1d | Panorama
Mother and child painting by Kate Ahn. Photo: Collected

It only takes a Mother - for Mother's Day

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

The popularity of friendship marriage is increasing in Japan

The popularity of friendship marriage is increasing in Japan

Now | Videos
What is ROBUST AI?

What is ROBUST AI?

54m | Videos
Hybrid bitter gourd farming increases in Mymensingh region

Hybrid bitter gourd farming increases in Mymensingh region

2h | Videos
Banks' profits swell on interest, T-bond income

Banks' profits swell on interest, T-bond income

3h | Videos