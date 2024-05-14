8 ways to shed kilos if you can't sweat it out this summer

Heatwaves can derail daily routines including the fitness schedule. If you are not able to find time for a workout due to intense heat or some other unavoidable reason and fear piling up extra kilos, you don't need to worry.

Here are some summer weight loss tips:

1. Stay hydrated: Often, thirst can be mistaken for hunger. By staying adequately hydrated throughout the day, you can curb unnecessary snacking and maintain a healthy metabolism. Opt for water-rich foods like cucumbers, watermelon, and tomatoes to boost hydration levels.

2. Portion control: Mindful eating is key to weight management. Be conscious of portion sizes and avoid overeating, especially during summer gatherings and barbecues. Utilize smaller plates to trick your brain into feeling satisfied with less food.

3. Prioritise protein: Incorporate lean protein sources into your meals to promote satiety and muscle preservation. Foods like grilled chicken, fish, tofu, and lentils are excellent options that keep you feeling full for longer periods.

4. Embrace fruits and vegetables: Load up on seasonal fruits and vegetables that are low in calories and packed with essential nutrients. These fibre-rich foods not only aid digestion but also help you feel fuller for longer, reducing the likelihood of overeating.

5. Limit sugary beverages: Sugary drinks like soda, fruit juices, and sweetened iced teas can contribute to unwanted weight gain. Opt for refreshing alternatives like infused water, unsweetened herbal teas, or sparkling water with a splash of citrus for flavour.

6. Mind your snacks: Swap out processed snacks for healthier alternatives like nuts, seeds, Greek yoghurt, or air-popped popcorn. These snacks provide a satisfying crunch while offering essential nutrients and keeping calorie intake in check.

7. Get sufficient sleep: Quality sleep is crucial for weight management as it regulates hunger hormones and supports overall metabolic health. Aim for 7-9 hours of uninterrupted sleep each night to optimize weight loss efforts.

8. Manage stress: Chronic stress can sabotage weight loss efforts by triggering emotional eating and promoting fat storage, particularly around the midsection. Practice stress-reducing techniques such as meditation, deep breathing exercises, or engaging in hobbies to promote relaxation and support weight loss goals.

By implementing these simple yet effective strategies, you can achieve your weight loss goals without the need for rigorous exercise routines. Remember, consistency is key, and making sustainable lifestyle changes will yield long-term results.