Diabetic patients to get free insulin at community clinics: PM Hasina

Health

15 March, 2023, 01:30 pm
Last modified: 15 March, 2023, 01:38 pm

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday (15 March) announced that the government will provide free insulin to diabetic patients of the country through community clinics.

She said this while addressing the second graduation completion programme of Sheikh Fazilatunnessa Mujib Memorial KPJ Specialised Hospital & Nursing College.

"We have decided that we will include insulin in the list of free medicines of the community clinics across the country for the diabetic patients," she said.

Currently, the government is providing 30 types of medicines free of cost through community clinics.

"We will give away insulin free of cost so that the diabetic patients could get relief," she added.

KPJ Healthcare Berhad president Norhaizam Binti Mohammad was the speaker at the graduation ceremony.

Sheikh Fazilatunnessa Mujib Memorial KPJ Specialized Hospital & Nursing College chief executive officer Mohd. Taufik Bin Ismail also spoke.

Among the graduates, Enamul Huq expressed his feelings.

The PM also handed over certificates among 210 nurses and the Prime Minister's award among six graduating nurses for their outstanding results in their respective sessions.

A documentary on Sheikh Fazilatunnessa Mujib Memorial KPJ Specialized Hospital & Nursing College was screened in the programme.

The prime minister also inaugurated the website, hospital management software and medical journal of the hospital.

Professor Deen Md Noorul Haque, former director general DGHS, handed over an issue of KPJ Dhaka Journal of Medical Science to the premier.

Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) Commissioner Sheikh Shamsuddin Ahmed handed over the dummy of a slit lamp and operative microscope to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

