Engage in nursing education, service largely: PM Hasina to youths

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today called upon youths to engage in nursing education and service on a large scale.



"I will call on the youth folk to come forward to take nursing education and engage them in nursing service. It will not only create employment at home but also abroad," she said.



The premier said this while addressing as the chief guest the second graduation ceremony of the Sheikh Fazilatunnessa Mujib Memorial KPJ Nursing College at its campus here.



She said she believed that today's graduate nurses will apply their acquired knowledge in the workplace.



"Bangladesh is moving ahead in every field and we will also move ahead in this (nursing) field, and I want this," she said.



Sheikh Hasina, also the chair of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Memorial Trust, said they will establish a medical college from the trust alongside this hospital and nursing college.



Sheikh Fazilatunnessa Mujib Memorial KPJ Specialized Hospital and Nursing College (SFMMKPJSH&NC) is named after Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnessa Mujib and was established by the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Memorial Trust.



At the function, Chief Executive Officer of SFMMKPJSH&NC Mohd Taufik Bin Ismail delivered the welcome address, while graduate student of the second batch Anamul Huq also spoke.



KPJ Healthcare Berhad President Norhaizam Binti Mohammad spoke as a graduation speaker.



Health and Family Welfare Minister Zahid Maleque and Chairman of the Governing Body of SFMMKPJSH&NC Major General (Retd) Abdul Hafiz Mallick were present.



At the ceremony, the prime minister distributed certificates among 210 graduates of the college.

She also handed over the Prime Minister's Award to six graduate students for their outstanding academic records.



A documentary on Sheikh Fazilatunnessa Mujib Memorial KPJ Nursing College was screened at the ceremony.



The premier also inaugurated website, hospital management software and medical journal for the hospital.



Professor Deen Md. Noorul Haque, former Director General of Health Services, handed over an issue of KPJ Dhaka Journal of Medical Science to the prime minister.



Besides, Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) Commissioner Sheikh Shamsuddin Ahmed handed over the dummy of a Slit Lamp and Operative microscope to Sheikh Hasina.