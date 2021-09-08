Dhaka North drive to clean up educational institutions

Dhaka North City Corporation has begun a three-day cleanliness drive at educational institutions in its jurisdiction to provide students with a learning environment free from Aedes mosquitos, as the capital has been witnessing an uptick in dengue cases for months.

It launched the campaign on Wednesday following a recent government decision to reopen all academic institutions on 12 September. It has been more than a year and half since students in the country attended classes in person at their respective institutions.

Inaugurating the special drive at Gulshan Model School and College, Mayor Md Atiqul Islam visited every classroom, and supervised the fogging and larvicide operations there. The Dhaka North team also cleaned up the entire school grounds.

With the drive "Healthy Environment for Learning," Dhaka North will do fogging, weeding, and spray larvicide, on the premises of all government, semi-government and private primary, secondary schools and colleges in the city corporation's jurisdiction till 10 September.

At the event, Mayor Md Atiqul Islam said, "Dhaka North will carry out the three-day cleanliness drive at 443 educational institutions. On 11 September, we will conduct a special cleanliness drive at institutions where Covid-19 mass vaccination campaigns are taking place.

"Any educational institution can contact Dhaka North on the designated mobile app Sobar Dhaka, dial the hotline number, or reach out to a regional executive officer, and the city corporation will send a cleanliness team there."

He said the goal of this special drive is to provide a safe and clean learning experience to students returning to their respective educational institutions after nearly one and a half years.

"Guardians can also breathe a sigh of relief knowing that their children will be safe from Aedes mosquitos."

Addressing the inauguration event, Gulshan School and College Prof M Mostafa Zaman Mia said, "The honourable mayor has pointed out various issues this institution has been suffering. We must make an effort to ensure students are following proper health guidelines and experiencing a good learning environment."

Dhaka North's CEO, Md Selim Reza, Chief Engineer Brig Gen Muhammad Amirul Islam, Chief Health Officer Brig Gen Md Jobaidur Rahman, and Ward-19 Councillor Md Mofizur Rahman, attended the event among many others.