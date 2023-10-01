Dengue death toll crosses 1000-mark for first time in Bangladesh history

For the first time in the country's history, the death toll from dengue infection rose to 1,006 in this year with 17 more casualties reported in the last 24 hours till Sunday morning.

Besides, 2,882 new dengue patients were hospitalised during the same period, according to data released by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Of the new cases, 629 were reported in Dhaka city and 2,253 were from various parts of the country.

A total of 9,357 dengue patients, including 3,120 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.

So far, the DGHS has recorded 206,288 dengue cases and 195,925 recoveries this year.

September has so far been the deadliest month for the dengue outbreak this year with 396 fatalities and 79,598 cases, according to DGHS data.