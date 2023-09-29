Dengue cases surpass 2-lakh mark

Dengue patients at Mugda Medical College & Hospital. The photo was taken on Saturday, 2 September 2023. Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

The number of dengue cases in the country has crossed the 2-lakh mark, with an additional 1,793 patients hospitalised in the past 24 hours till 8am Friday.

Eight more deaths were reported from dengue during this period, taking the death toll from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh to 975 this year, according to the DGHS.

Of the new patients, 584 were admitted to hospitals in Dhaka and the rest outside the capital -- indicating a worsening situation across the country, DGHS said.

A total of 9,526 dengue patients, including 3,283 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.

So far, the DGHS has recorded 200,981 dengue cases and 190,480 recoveries this year.

September has so far been the deadliest month for the dengue outbreak this year with 382 fatalities and 77,173 cases, according to DGHS data.