Daily Covid deaths rise to 9 in a day

Bangladesh witnessed an increase in daily deaths from Covid-19 as nine more people died of the virus in the last 24 hours till 8am Thursday.

Over the past week, the single day death toll was reported below seven with three people dying on Wednesday.

Besides, 237 more people tested positive for the virus during the past 24 hours as the health officials tested 18,888 samples across the country.

The current positivity rate stands at 1.25% and the death rate remains stuck at 1.78% throughout this month.

With the latest additions, the death toll reached 27,970 and the case tally increased to 15,75,185 in the country.

Among the deaths reported today, six died in Dhaka division and one each in Chattogram, Khulna and Rangpur divisions.

Also, 360 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the last 24 hours, with a 97.74% recovery rate.

The Covid-19 victims' gender breakdown shows that 17,899 of the total deceased across the country were men and 10,071 were women.

The country's maiden cases were reported on 8 March last year and the first death from the virus was reported on 18 March.