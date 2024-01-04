Covid cases jump 75% in 24 hours in Indian State, one more death recorded

Health

Hindustan Times
04 January, 2024, 12:15 pm
Last modified: 04 January, 2024, 12:23 pm

Karnataka records one virus-related death on Wednesday, from Koppala district.

Karnataka's fresh Covid-19 infections surged by over 75 per cent on Wednesday to 260 cases. The Indian state reported one virus-related death, same as the day before, and had a positivity rate of 3.46 per cent, against 2.02 per cent recorded yesterday.

Of the new 260 cases, 134 were from state capital Bengaluru alone, making up for 624 active cases in the city, according to data from the health department. With 228 recoveries, the southern state's active caseload inched up to 1,175. Karnataka's total Covid tally was at 40.91 lakhs.

How are rest of Karnataka's districts faring?

Among the Indian districts, 24 cases emerged from Mysuru, 20 from Bengaluru Rural and 11 from Shivamogga. Nine cases came from Dakshina Kannada and Dharwad each, while Mandya and Ramanagara reported eight and seven fresh cases, respectively. Tumakuru had six cases, and Bagalkote, Chamarajanagar, Chikkaballapura and Uttara Kannada had four new infections to report. Three cases emerged from Davanagere and Vijayanagar each, while Ballari, Chitradurga and Hassan reported two cases each. Nine districts had no new cases.

The one death recorded on Wednesday was from Koppala district.

In view of the health department's target of conducting 5,000 tests a day, testing has been ramped up in the last two days. As many as 7,497 samples were tested in the state, of which 6,621 were RT-PCR tests and 876 were Rapid Antigen Tests (RATs).

Of the 1,175 active cases in the state, 1,107 were isolated in their homes, while 68 were hospitalised. 45 of those patients were in general wards, with two others on oxygen support, while 21 were in the ICU, with four on ventilator support.

