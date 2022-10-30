All heart patients can be treated free, if tobacco companies stop tax evasion: Experts

TBS Report
30 October, 2022, 08:30 pm
Last modified: 30 October, 2022, 08:39 pm

Almost 1.61 lakh people die every year due to tobacco-related diseases

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Free treatment of all heart patients in the country is possible if tax evasion of tobacco companies is stopped, said anti-tobacco activists at a programme.

"Tobacco companies say they provide the government a lot of revenue whereas the fact is that they show the VAT paid by consumers of tobacco products as tax paid by themselves, evading tax tactfully," said Advocate Syed Mahbubul Alam, technical consultant of The Union, at the orientation programme of media workers on tobacco control at the Bangladesh Medical Association building in the capital on Sunday.

Advocate Syed said 1.61 lakh people die every year due to tobacco-related diseases and the health sector spends over Tk30,000 crore on treatment.

The Association for the Prevention of Drug Abuse (MANAS) organised the programme.

Speakers at the event said tobacco companies engage in malpractice and fraud to obstruct public health protection initiatives. The Ministry of Health has formulated draft amendments to the Tobacco Control Act which should be quickly passed and implemented.

Hossain Ali Khondokar, coordinator of the National Tobacco Control Cell, said existing laws are being amended to implement the declaration of a "Tobacco Free Bangladesh' by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. The National Control Cell under the initiative of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare is working with parties concerned in this regard. Anti-tobacco campaigns are essential for effective tobacco control.

MANAS Founding President Professor Arup Ratan Chowdhury presided over the opening session of the event.

Dainik Bhorer Kagoj Editor Shyamal Dutta, and technical consultant of The Union, Advocate Syed Mahbubul Alam, were also present on the occasion, among others.

Former vice chancellor of Dhaka University and chairman of Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha, (BSS) Professor AASM Arefin Siddique, was the guest of honour in the closing phase of the programme. 

MANAS project officer Abu Rayhan conducted the programme.

