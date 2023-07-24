9 more dengue patients die, 2,293 hospitalised in a day

Nine dengue patients have died in various hospitals across Bangladesh in the past 24 hours till Monday morning.

With these recent fatalities, the total dengue-related deaths this year have reached 185, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

During the same 24-hour period, a significant number of 2,293 individuals were admitted to hospitals due to dengue infection.

Notably, all recorded deaths occurred in hospitals in Dhaka, while 1,238 patients were admitted to hospitals in the capital during this period.

Presently, 7,463 dengue patients are still receiving treatment, with 4,395 of them being treated in hospitals in Dhaka.

So far 27,622 patients have been discharged from hospitals after recovering from dengue this year.

Comparatively, last year, the total number of dengue-related deaths was 281, with a recorded total of 62,382 cases throughout the year.