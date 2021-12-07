5 more die of Covid in 24hrs

Bangladesh saw five more deaths from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours till 8am Tuesday.

Besides, 291 more people tested positive for the virus during the same period.

The current positivity rate was reported at 1.45% after 20,014 samples were tested across the country.

Bangladesh reported four deaths and 277 cases on Monday.

With the latest additions, the death toll reached 28,010 and the case tally increased to 15,78,011 in the country.

Among the deaths reported today, four died in the Dhaka division and one in Chattogram division.

Also, 308 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the last 24 hours, with a 97.78% recovery rate.

The country's maiden cases were reported on 8 March last year and the first death from the virus was reported on 18 March.