2 die of Covid in 24hrs

Health

TBS Report
22 November, 2021, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 22 November, 2021, 04:31 pm

Bangladesh reported two deaths from Covid-19 in the past 24 hours till 8am Monday. 

Besides, 264 more people tested positive for the virus during the same period. 

The current positivity rate was reported at 1.42% after 18,614 samples were tested across the country. 

Bangladesh reported seven deaths and 199 cases on Sunday.

With the latest additions, the death toll reached 27,955 and the case tally increased to 15,74,352 in the country.

The deaths were reported from Dhaka and Chattogram divisions. 

Also, 339 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the last 24 hours, with a 97.73% recovery rate.

The Covid-19 victims' gender breakdown shows that 17,893 of the total deceased across the country were men and 10,062 were women.

The country's maiden cases were reported on 8 March last year and the first death from the virus was reported on 18 March.

