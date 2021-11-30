1 dies of Covid in 24hrs

Bangladesh reported only one death from Covid-19 in the past 24 hours till 8am Tuesday.

The deceased was a woman from Dhaka division.

Besides, 273 more people tested positive for the virus during the same period.

The current positivity rate was reported at 1.38% after 19,802 samples were tested across the country.

Bangladesh reported two deaths and 227 cases on Monday.

With the latest additions, the death toll reached 27,981 and the case tally increased to 15,76,284in the country.

Also, 368 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the last 24 hours, with a 97.76% recovery rate.

The Covid-19 victims' gender breakdown shows that 17,905 of the total deceased across the country were men and 10,076 were women.

The country's maiden cases were reported on 8 March last year and the first death from the virus was reported on 18 March.