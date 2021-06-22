health department / official / commits / Suicide

A health department official on Monday committed suicide at his home in the capital's Moghbazar area.

The deceased was identified as Dr Md. Jihanul Alim (55).

His relatives found him unconscious on the fourth floor of the building and took him to the emergency department of Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) where the doctor on duty declared him dead at 2.45 pm

Md Abdul Khan, assistant sub-inspector of DMCH Police outpost, said the deceased had black marks on his neck. He was an official of the department of health and his wife works at the Directorate General of Health Services.

His relatives there did not want to say anything.

However, his wife Farhana said her husband had a stroke.

The incident was reported to Hatirjheel police station and the body was kept at the hospital for autopsy.