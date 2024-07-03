Youth 'commits suicide' in police custody in Ctg; probe committee formed

Bangladesh

TBS Report
03 July, 2024, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 03 July, 2024, 10:17 pm

An arrested young man reportedly committed suicide in the custody of Chandgaon Police Station in Chattogram early on Wednesday (3 July) morning. 

The deceased was identified as Mohammad Jewel, 26, son of late Abdul Malek, hailing from the Khejurtala area of Chattogram city.

The Chattogram Metropolitan Police (CMP) has formed a three-member probe committee to investigate the matter, Mokhlesur Rahman, deputy commissioner of CMP North Division, told the Business Standard.

Mokhlesur Rahman said Jewel was an accused in seven cases involving robbery and arms. 

"There were arrest warrants against him. Police arrested him from his home in the Khejurtala area on Tuesday night. He was the only person in custody at Chandgaon Police Station.

"Police recovered his body in the morning. Reviewing the CCTV footage, it has been confirmed that he committed suicide by hanging himself with his shirt from the grill of the ventilator at around 6:25am," Mokhlesur Rahman added.

"The CCTV footage shows that the sentry on duty talked to Jewel around 5:45am. When the sentry went away, he committed suicide," the deputy commissioner further said.

"We have formed a three-member committee to look into the matter and determine whether police negligence was responsible for this incident."

The DC also said that the body was handed over to the family after an autopsy, and a case has been filed in connection with the incident.

Jewel's sister, Salma Akter, told the media that he had attempted suicide by hanging himself with a leather belt in the toilet of his home three days ago. 

"But he failed as family members rescued him," she added.

"Once he was involved in criminal activities, but he had been trying to return to normal life for a long time. For several reasons, he was frustrated, which might have led him to commit suicide," Salma said.

