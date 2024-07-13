Not possible to solve all problems of health dept overnight: Health minister

UNB
13 July, 2024, 06:20 pm
Last modified: 13 July, 2024, 06:29 pm

File photo of Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Samanta Lal Sen. Photo: Collected
File photo of Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Samanta Lal Sen. Photo: Collected

It is not possible to solve all the problems at the field level of the health department overnight, Health Minister Dr Samanta Lal Sen said today (13 July).

"The health department is working to solve these problems and whatever is necessary will be done for the medical care of the marginalised people of the country," he said while talking to journalists after inaugurating a 20-bed diabetes hospital in Pirganj of Thakurgaon district. 
 
Emphasising the development of the local medical system, the minister said, "If we can ensure better treatment even in the remote areas of the country, people from all over the country will not go to Dhaka for treatment and the people of Dhaka will not go abroad." 
 
"The quality of our doctors is not less than that of developed countries. We just have to improve the quality of treatment and equipment and have to provide medical services," he said.

He further said, "One thing we doctors need to keep in mind is that mistakes on paper can be corrected. But it is not possible to correct the wrong treatment."

Among others, Thakurgaon-3 MP Hafiz Uddin Ahmed, President of Bangladesh Diabetic Association Professor Dr. AK Azad Khan, Thakurgaon District Commissioner Md Mahbubur Rahman, Director of Pirganj Diabetes Hospital Faizul Islam were present. 
 

