HC bench expresses reluctance to hear petition filed by journalist Kanak Sarwar's sister Nusrat Raka

A High Court (HC) bench has expressed reluctance to hear the petition filed by journalist Kanak Sarwar's sister Nusrat Raka challenging the trial court's order of framing of charges.

The HC bench of Justice ASM Abdul Mobin and Justice SM Masud Hossain Dolan expressed reluctance to hear the case on Tuesday (25 October).

Senior advocate AJ Muhammad Ali was present at the hearing for the petition in the court. He was assisted by Barrister Qaiser Kamal and Advocate AM Jamiul Haque Faisal.

"The division bench consisting of Justice ASM Abdul Mobin and Justice SM Masud Hossain Dolan expressed reluctance to hear the case of journalist Kanak Sarwar's sister Nusrat Raka. We will go to another bench of the HC very soon," Advocate AM Jamiul Haque Faisal told reporters.

In the case filed under the Information Technology Act, on 17 May last year, the judicial court framed the charge, challenging the order, and filed a criminal case in the High Court on 1 June this year.

According to the documents, the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested Raka on the night of 4 October, 2020 from Uttara.

At that time, RAB claimed, she was arrested for anti-state activities using digital platforms.

RAB then filed a case against her under the Digital Security Act and another case under the Narcotics Act at the Uttara West Police Station.