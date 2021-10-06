Journalist Kanak Sarwar’s sister placed on 5-day remand

Bangladesh

TBS Report
06 October, 2021, 06:40 pm
Last modified: 06 October, 2021, 08:52 pm

Journalist Kanak Sarwar’s sister placed on 5-day remand

Dhaka Additional Metropolitan Magistrate Abu Bakar Siddique and Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Nivana Khayer passed separate orders in this regard

Journalist Kanak Sarwar (L) and his sister Nusrat Shahrin Raka
Journalist Kanak Sarwar (L) and his sister Nusrat Shahrin Raka

A Dhaka court on Wednesday placed sister of journalist Kanak Sarwar on a five-day remand in two separate cases filed against her under the Digital Security Act and Narcotics Control Act.

Dhaka Additional Metropolitan Magistrate Abu Bakar Siddique and Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Nivana Khayer passed separate orders in this regard, reports Jagonews24.

Before that cops sought 14-day remand in two cases to interrogate Nusrat Shahrin Raka, sister of Kanak Sarwar who is currently living abroad.

In a drive, a team of RAB-1 members arrested Raka from Uttara on Tuesday morning for allegedly spreading anti-state propaganda using digital platforms.

The law enforcers also seized a mobile, passport and drug Ice during the drive.

Meanwhile, in December 2020, the High Court directed the government to immediately block all digital portals of Kanak Sarwar, a senior journalist who used to work at private TV channel ETV, including his Facebook and YouTube channel for running "anti-state distorted content" through the platforms.

