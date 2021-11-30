Govt won’t be spared if anything happens to Khaleda: Fakhrul

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir warned the government that they would not be spared the government if anything bad happens to the party's Chairperson Khaleda Zia.

Khaleda Zia was bleeding again on Monday evening, which could happen again, he told a BNP rally on Wednesday citing the doctors.

Fakhrul said, "The government has been facing pressure from different countries for Khaleda Zia's better treatment abroad, but it is not admitting that."

The rally was organised in front of BNP's central office at Naya Paltan in the capital on Tuesday. The party organised rallies in different other divisional cities also on the day demanding her treatment abroad.

Though the Naya Paltan rally was supposed to start at 1pm, thousands of leaders and activists started gathering at the venue since the morning. A large number of police were deployed in front of the BNP office and on adjacent roads.

After being convicted in a graft case, the former prime minister landed in jail in February 2018. Following the outbreak of Covid-19, the government on 25 March last year granted her temporary release on conditions at the request of her family.

Her family and BNP have been vocal since then to allow Khaleda in availing treatment abroad. But the government says she cannot leave the country as per the conditions of the temporary release.

The 76-year-old BNP chief has been suffering from arthritis, diabetes and several eye issues for many years. She got infected with coronavirus in April this year while staying at her Gulshan residence.

On 27 April, she was admitted to Evercare Hospital owing to post-Covid complications. In the last week of November this year, Khaleda's doctors at a press conference said not only was she diagnosed with liver cirrhosis, but has also started passing blood.

While elaborating her medical conditions, the doctors said Khaleda needs TIPS (transjugular intrahepatic portosystemic shunt) technology to intervene and this is available in some specific advanced centres in the USA, UK, and Germany.

Addressing the government, the BNP secretary general Tuesday said, "You are cheating the country's people. You are arguing that Khaleda Zia is not being allowed to go abroad because of the law, but you are lying. According to the law, she can be sent abroad. If anything happens to her, the people of the country will never forgive you."

"Today, the presence of thousands of people in this rally proves that the people of the country want Khaleda Zia's release and her treatment abroad. The people will not accept anything else," he added.

Observing that the fall of Awami League has begun, the BNP general secretary said, "Election in 1,000 union parishads has been held. The Awami League has faced defeat in half of the unions. The fall has begun. Everyone must unite to topple this government."

Commenting on the ongoing movement of students demanding safe roads and half-pass in public buses, Fakhrul said, "The government is not accepting the demands of students. It is now discriminating against students outside Dhaka."

Demanding half-pass for the students, he said, "Let the rights of the students be fulfilled, if needed by providing government subsidy."

At the rally, Dhaka North BNP Convener Aman Ullah Aman said, "We were supposed to hold a rally today. But so many people have joined it that, by the grace of God, it has turned into a grand rally. If Sheikh Hasina does not release Khaleda Zia immediately, the people will topple the government."

Among others, BNP Standing Committee Members Abdul Moin Khan and Selima Rahman, Vice-Chairmen Shahjahan Omar and Hafiz Uddin Ahmed, Advisory Council Members Taimur

Alam Khandaker and Abdus Salam, and Joint Secretary General Khairul Kabir Khokon also addressed the rally.



Khaleda will not appeal to president: Khandaker Mosharraf

Claiming BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia innocent, BNP Standing Committee Member Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain said that she will not appeal to the president for her treatment abroad.

He said, "There is no legal obstacle to Khaleda's going abroad for better treatment. She has been detained in a fabricated case filed on the instruction of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina due to political vengeance. She will never appeal to the president to go abroad."

He said this while addressing a BNP divisional rally at KB Convention Centre ground at Kalamia Bazar in Chattogram on Tuesday afternoon, organised demanding Khaleda Zia's release and her treatment abroad.

Mosharraf said, "Awami League leaders say the law does not allow Khaleda Zia to go abroad. On the other hand, some of them advise Khaleda to appeal to the president. Even an ordinary BNP worker knows what an appeal to the president means, Awami League leaders do not have to give this advice. Khaleda Zia has not done anything wrong. So, she will not apologise to the president."

On Wednesday, Jatiyatabadi Mahila Dal will bring out a silent procession to press their demand while on Thursday, Muktijoddha Dal will form a human chain. Krishak Dal will hold rallies across the country on Friday and Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal will organise a rally on Saturday.