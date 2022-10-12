Govt to procure 1 lakh metric tonnes of fertilizer

Bangladesh

BSS
12 October, 2022, 04:00 pm
Last modified: 12 October, 2022, 04:02 pm

Related News

Govt to procure 1 lakh metric tonnes of fertilizer

BSS
12 October, 2022, 04:00 pm
Last modified: 12 October, 2022, 04:02 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The government today approved separate proposals to procure some 1 lakh metric tonnes of fertilizer including 60,000 metric tonnes of bulk granular urea fertilizer and 40,000 metric tonnes of DAP fertilizer.

The approvals came from the 30th meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Government Purchase (CCGP) this year held Wednesday virtually with Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal in the chair.

Briefing reporters after the meeting virtually, Cabinet Division Additional Secretary Syed Mahbub Khan said that the day's CCGP meeting approved a total of four proposals.

He informed that following two separate proposals from the Ministry of Industries, Bangladesh Chemical Industries Corporation (BCIC) would procure some 30,000 metric tonnes of bulk granular urea fertilizer under the 1st lot from Fertiglobe Distribution Limited, UAE with around Taka 204.73 crore with per tonne fertilizer costing $632.

This time the government is purchasing per ton urea fertilizer at $46 less than its previous purchase.

Mahbub informed that the BCIC would procure another consignment of 30,000 metric tonnes of bulk granular urea fertilizer from Muntajat, Qatar under the 8th lot under state-level agreement with around Tk204.73 crore where per ton fertilizer would cost $632. In this lot, the BCIC would enjoy a less of $46 in purchase of per ton fertilizer compared to the previous procurement.

He informed that the Bangladesh Agricultural Development Corporation (BADC) under the Ministry of Agriculture would procure some 40,000 metric tons of DAP fertilizer under the 8th lot under state-level agreement from MA'ADEN, Saudi Arabia with around Tk309.78 crore with per ton fertilize costing $726.50. The BADC will purchase such consignment of DAP fertilizer at $140 less compared to its previous procurement.

The Cabinet Division additional secretary also said that the day's CCGP meeting approved another proposal from the Local Government Division under which the rest of the works for constructing 614-meter PSC Girder Bridge over River Kalinga under Nesarabad upazila in Pirojpur district has been awarded to Max Infrastructure Limited with around Tk105.26 crore.

Top News

Fertilizer

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Mother and Child-2 by Debashish Pal. Stoneware Ceramic. 2022. Photo: Shah Nahian

Affordable Autumn: Presenting fine arts to the masses

6h | Splash
Singer SD Rubel directs first movie 'Briddhashram'

Singer SD Rubel directs first movie 'Briddhashram'

6h | Splash
Mahbub Hussain’s Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution VI. Photo: Akif Hamid

The quest for owning a 1999 Mitsubishi Evolution VI

5h | Wheels
Nora Fatehi receives legal notice from Dhaka

Nora Fatehi receives legal notice from Dhaka

5h | Splash

More Videos from TBS

Highest-paid footballers of 2022

Highest-paid footballers of 2022

19h | Videos
Why Bollywood is repeatedly losing to Tamil cinema

Why Bollywood is repeatedly losing to Tamil cinema

22h | Videos
500 towers needed in Dhaka to talk freely on mobile phones

500 towers needed in Dhaka to talk freely on mobile phones

1d | Videos
Handmade Islamic prayer caps changed the fate of 50,000 Naogaon women

Handmade Islamic prayer caps changed the fate of 50,000 Naogaon women

1h | Videos

Most Read

1
Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 
Environment

Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 

2
MySky superyacht linked to Russia&#039;s Igor Kesaev is seen in the waters of the waters of the Indian Ocean near Male, Maldives, March 4, 2022. Photo: REUTERS
World+Biz

What recession? The global superyacht industry is booming

3
Dhaka airport to get separate terminal for VVIPs
Aviation

Dhaka airport to get separate terminal for VVIPs

4
Infographic: TBS
Economy

Freight rates drop 50% as global trade slows

5
OPPO launches F21s Pro
Smartphones

OPPO launches F21s Pro

6
Bangladesh chess team denied visas in Italy over fears they may not return back
Sports

Bangladesh chess team denied visas in Italy over fears they may not return back